From yoga to AI: Indulge in these unique experiences this week

If you are a bride who chooses comfort over heels, this one’s for you! Chal Jooti is for the modern-day Indian bride who wants to dance her heart out on her big day but also wants to ensure that her feet are not in pain. Add a little bit of sparkle with these glittery, colourful customised sneakers to wear under your lehenga. This brand uses motifs, sequin and zardosi techniques and can also be customised with initials of the couples woven into the design.

To buy: @chaljooti; Instagram

A world beyond imagination

By now we have all seen Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven art on social media, blending two or more things together that capture your attention. But, creators are taking their AI game a step forward by creating videos and narrating a story through these short videos put up as reels. David Jones is an internationally (best-selling author, poet and storyteller of Love and Space Dust). Through his Instagram, he shares storytelling videos of imaginative, dream scenarios which make you question whether they might actually exist or if it is fiction. With the help of AI, he creates scenes which are eerie, calming and intriguing at the same time, you can’t help but scroll to the next reel and be welcomed to a new world beyond just existing. This has been inspired by American poet and writer, Edgar Allan Poe’s quote, “all that we see or seem is but a dream within a dream”. We loved how the stories and the visuals lured us into this fictional world; where we were able to imagine it just right. The alternate world also made us think what we if we were in a similar situation. We couldn’t help but keep scrolling to the not reel in anticipation for the next story and visuals of a new imaginative world.

Follow @storydj.tales; Instagram

Woman in the workplace



Shriya Roy and Sukanya Shaji

We stumbled upon the podcast Intersectional Feminism-Desi Style, and we are thankful for that. This is the third season of the podcast which is dedicated to how gender is stereotyped in the workplace. The first episode starts with comedian Radhika Vaz who spoke about how she navigates the comedy circuit in both India and America. We loved Vaz’s take on how almost all work places have the unique challenges and could relate to the fact that most woman comedians work in then night and this by default poses challenges for women who want to pursue work that they are passionate about. The last episode is features a sex worker Kali Sudhra, who has made her mission to educate peopleabout presenting dissident sexuality. Sudhra’s talks about how women of colour are looked at through the lens of being a fetish, this is something very interesting as most of the non-Indian world does look at a Indian women as something exotic, Sudhra is one of the few who represents South Asian women in the Porn industry which is just refreshing to hear. The podcast is hosted by journalist Shriya Roy and Sukanya Shahji.

An asana a day, keeps problems away

During the lockdown when most people were locked indoors, and yoga took off in a big way, this writer remembers joining the fad. We began by persevering towards what we thought was a quest of epic proportions—108 surya namaskars. Our dedication got us close to the half-way mark. Three years on, scrolling through the Instagram handle @smriti.yoga, we would learn that it was such a terrible idea. Not more than six or eight SNs, we were cautioned. Each asana should involve focussed breath-work—inhale (hold), exhale (release, gently). The yoga instructor who only goes by the name Smriti, has become a resource ever since. She has an asana-remedy for every condition—be it conceiving naturally, irregular periods, knee and back pain, healthy skin, nourished hair, stress, poor digestion et al. We’ve incorporated a bit of everything into our everyday yoga practice. We like that she doesn’t speak; her reels have hovering text slides,focus on the asana instead.

@smriti.yoga, Instagram



Curated by Jane Borges, Nidhi Lodaya, Mitali Parekh and Arpika Bhosale

