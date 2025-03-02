Women's Day 2025: Meet women chefs cooking up a storm...in a man’s world

Meet five trailblazing women chefs who are redefining the rules of the kitchen, one plate at a time

Representation pic

Seefah Ketchaiyo/// Co-owner and chef, Seefah; Khao Man Gai, Bandra

The biggest challenge: Was proving that skill and hard work matter more than gender. Early on, I had to push through biases and earn respect in male-dominated kitchens. I focused on consistency, discipline, and letting my food speak for itself. Over time, I built a team where talent, not gender, defines a chef.

Mumbai meri jaan: The city’s diversity has influenced my approach to flavours and ingredients. The bold, well-balanced tastes align with my philosophy—delicious food that’s authentic yet approachable. My cooking respects tradition while adapting to what people here enjoy.



Pics/ASHISH RAJE

A dish that’s me: Khao Man Gai—it’s simple, comforting, and requires precision. It reflects my belief that great food doesn’t need to be complicated. Launching a brand around it marks a new phase in my journey.

Times are changing: More women are leading kitchens, and there’s greater awareness about fair treatment. The industry still has a long way to go in ensuring equal opportunities.

That secret ingredient: Garlic—it adds depth, aroma, and a touch of magic to so many dishes. Striking a balance: It’s tough, but I’ve learned to prioritise. I make time for what matters— stepping away for a short break or ensuring my team runs smoothly. My husband and I work together, so that helps maintain balance.



Chef’s Favourite: Thai Style Suki Yaki

I wish I got this advice before: You don’t have to do everything alone. A strong team makes all the difference. Of sustainability and conscious cooking: Minimise waste, use quality ingredients responsibly and focus on dishes that aren’t just delicious and practical to produce without excess. Good food should be sustainable, not just trendy.

The most significant influence: The philosophy of home-cooked meals—comforting, well-made, and meant to be shared. Women chefs in the next five years: I see myself growing a strong brand while staying true to my cooking. As for other women in kitchens, I hope to see more leadership roles, more supportive work environments, and kitchens where skill is the only thing that matters.

Aditi Limaye Kamat/// Co-owner and chef, Home Chef, Shivaji Park

The biggest challenge: When I started in 2004, people assumed I would be baking. There were barely any women in actual kitchens. When I expressed my desire to work at a tandoor, it came as a surprise to my colleagues. I just had to work harder to prove my skills and that I was committed to my goals and dreams.

Mumbai meri jaan: Mumbai’s food scene includes a mix of fast-paced changes and traditional comfort dining—as a chef, you must keep that in mind. A dish that’s me: Our Christmas roast chicken, chargrilled in the tandoor, giving the otherwise mild English roast a smokey texture.

Times are changing: In 2003, I was the only girl from HAFT Sophia College who made it to the Oberoi Centre of Learning and Development’s training programme. Today’s women chefs have more exposure, societal norms have changed, and movies, the internet, and social media have made a big difference in making kitchens more inclusive, with better working conditions, flexible schedules, and measures to prevent harassment.

That secret ingredient: A good stock does wonders for every dish. I make and freeze into cubes, and add to gravies and soups. Striking a balance: I plan for the next day, the night before. Since my husband, Vishal, is also from the same field, we understand each other’s work and even in our reasonably hectic work and social life, we manage lunch dates! I also practice meditation, which helps me increase energy levels, keep stress low, and stay focused.



Dahi Butti with lemon pickle and methkut

I wish I got this advice before: Don’t rush into a business just because you’re good at your job. You need multiple skills to run your own business. Learn the negative aspects of your business first and tackle those—the positives are always there to enjoy.

On sustainability and conscious cooking: Buy from local markets and vendors. I source from our staff who have ventured into small businesses. Recycle, shift to an environment-friendly setup, and conserve water with low-flow faucets.

The most significant influence: Knowing that people are willing to eat dosa in a fine dine or a dal pakwan as a bar snack—so while you present these traditional dishes more eye-appealingly, don’t forget their base roots. Fusion is interesting, but sometimes, chefs seem to take things a bit too far.

Women chefs in the next five years: Hospitality is vast, and kitchens are seeing more women in leadership spaces. Beyond hotels and restaurants, opportunities abound—cookbook authors, food stylists, menu curators, trainers, and even general managers. The booming FMCG sector also offers exciting roles in both culinary and management. The future is bright for those who turn passion into vision!

Beena Noronha///Executive Chef, Scarlett House; Gigi, Bandra; Lyla, BKC

The biggest challenge: There were moments when I had to prove my skills more than my male counterparts, especially in high-pressure kitchens. Physical endurance, long hours, and earning respect in a male-dominated space were challenges, but I never let them define me. I focused on my craft, let my food speak for itself, and built a strong team that values skill over gender.

Mumbai meri jaan: Mumbai’s vibrant seafood markets are my biggest draw. I draw inspiration from local ingredients, regional techniques, and diverse palates. A dish that’s me: Truffle Lobster. It’s a dish that embodies my journey—balancing technique, indulgence, and depth of flavour. The lobster is poached in truffle butter, served with a rich bisque sauce and delicate truffle foam, and finished with fresh truffle shavings. It reflects my approach to food: refined yet bold, rooted in classic techniques but elevated with my own touch.

Times are changing: More women are stepping into leadership roles, and kitchens are becoming more inclusive. There’s still work to be done, but I see teams valuing skill and dedication over gender. The conversation has changed from “Can she handle it?” to “She’s leading the way.”

That secret ingredient: Coconut. It instantly brings warmth and depth to a dish, whether in a rich curry, a delicate dessert, or even a cocktail. Coconut ties back to my coastal roots and adds an unmistakable flavour.



Kori Roti

Striking a balance: Discipline and passion keep me going. I prioritise my time, focus on what truly matters, and recharge when possible. Cooking isn’t just my job—it’s my creative space, so I find energy in the kitchen, even on long days.

I wish I got this advice before: Don’t be afraid to take up space. As a young chef, I sometimes doubted myself, but confidence in your skills and decisions is key. Own your place in the kitchen, keep learning, and trust your instincts.

On sustainability and conscious cooking: It starts with responsible sourcing. I work with local farmers and suppliers, minimise waste, and use every part of an ingredient where possible. Thoughtful cooking isn’t just about great flavours—it’s about respect for produce, people, and the planet.

The most significant influence: Growing up in a Mangalorean family, I was surrounded by fresh seafood, coconut-based curries, and age-old techniques. Those flavours and memories find their way into my menus in nostalgic and modern ways.

Women chefs in the next five years: I see more women leading from the front—not just as chefs but as restaurateurs, innovators, and decision-makers. I want to keep pushing boundaries, creating meaningful food experiences, and hopefully inspiring more young women to enter this space with confidence.

Kruti Sanghvi/// Founder and head chef, Pass The Salt, Kala Ghoda

The biggest challenge: In a male-dominated industry, I’m grateful for my husband’s support in pursuing this dream. As a self-taught chef, earning respect—for my craft and as a professional—is a constant challenge. I’ve dedicated time to perfecting my skills, valuing feedback, and embracing lifelong learning to stand out and create a more inclusive kitchen.



Pics/Atul Kamble

Mumbai meri jaan: Mumbai’s ever-evolving palate inspires our menu. We balance tradition and relatability, ensuring every dish feels familiar yet exciting.

A dish that’s me: Our Chicago-style deep-dish pizza. It’s a dish requiring patience, precision, and creativity. Like my journey, it has layers: a strong foundation base, a mix of flavours, and a comforting factor in the final product. It’s about taking something classic and making it my own.

Times are changing: More kitchens now value talent and creativity over gender. The focus is on merit and making sure everyone feels heard and respected.

That secret ingredient: Tomatoes, hands down. They’re the king. Their acidity balances dishes and brings out flavours without overpowering them. Whether it’s the base of our deep-dish pizzas or the tomato pulp in our tartines, they tie everything together.



Spaghetti Pomodoro

Striking a balance: Balancing personal and professional life in the hospitality industry is challenging. We’re constantly juggling between the two. My husband and I work together, which helps us sync our personal and professional lives. I try to make time for myself, whether it’s a quiet breakfast, a quick walk, or just relaxing with a book. It’s about finding small moments to recharge.

I wish I got this advice before: To be patient and keep my faith. I wish we’d heard that early on. Knowing that things eventually fall into place would’ve been reassuring. And honestly, a heads-up about how tough it is would’ve helped us prepare better. It’s a challenging industry, but sticking with it pays off.

On sustainability and conscious cooking: Focus on reducing waste, sourcing locally when possible, and creating minimal-processing dishes. To avoid waste, keep portion sizes reasonable and the menu full of fresh produce. We’re also looking at using more eco-friendly practices.

The most significant influence: Our menu is a nostalgic take on childhood favourites, reimagined. For example, our tomato and cheese tartine—once a simple sandwich, now elevated with tomato pulp, stracciatella, and charred beefsteak tomatoes—has the same flavours but a new experience.

Women chefs in the next five years: I see myself sharing great food with more people while staying true to quality and creativity. As the food scene evolves, I hope to grow, inspire others, and show that passion and dedication can take you far in this industry.

Sarita Pereira///Founder and chef, The Lovefools, Bandra

The biggest challenge: From advertising to Michelin-starred kitchens, I never saw gender—just a different kind of playground. The key? Blend in without losing yourself. Once you’re in on the jokes and outpacing the crew, the “boys’ club” fades away. At Lovefools, I led by food, not by proving a point. To all the women in kitchens—own your space, roll your eyes at bad jokes, and let your cooking do the talking.



Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Mumbai meri jaan: Mumbai is a creative melting pot where innovation thrives in the unlikeliest places. From Schezwan-stuffed vada pav to chaat with a secret masala, the city’s flavours are bold and ever-evolving. Tiny eateries like Sneha and Kari Apla serve regional gems, while fine dining plays on a global stage. Every suburb brings its twist, making Mumbai’s food scene eclectic, exciting, and unmissable.

A dish that’s me: The Umami Lettuce Wrap is a universal crowd-pleaser—loved by vegans, vegetarians, and meat lovers alike. It may look simple, but each bite is a masterclass in flavour and texture. A burst of umami hits first, followed by a perfect balance of crunch, chew, and crackle. Hot yet cold, familiar yet surprising— everything you crave in a single bite.

Times are changing: Coming from advertising—where women had strong voices and creative freedom—hospitality felt traditional, even a bit of a boy’s club. Change is happening, but slowly. More women are leading, and I strive to bring that same open, dynamic culture into my kitchen. But there’s still work —after all, Rome wasn’t built in a day.

That secret ingredient: Black garlic. It’s deep and umami-rich and makes everything taste like it just returned from a six-week meditation retreat. In our Ostrananie menu, we use caramel cheese infused with six-week fermented black garlic—it’s got a truffle-like complexity that keeps people guessing.

Striking a balance: Yoga, meditation retreats in Rishikesh, mini getaways, coffee breaks, and Netflix binges with my husband (because even chefs need a reset). But honestly, the restaurant never feels like work—it’s a nonstop social gathering with music, endless coffee, and fresh creative challenges every day.

I wish I got this advice before: Being a chef and an owner is a constant balancing act. But if you ever have to choose, always be a chef first. The spreadsheets can wait—flavour can’t!

On sustainability and conscious cooking: We source local produce and collaborate with India’s growing army of artisanal cheesemakers, coffee roasters and chocolatiers. I take immense pride in supporting them.

The most significant influence: My dad, a true Goan at heart, taught me the art of seafood and soulful curries, while my Gujarati mom, a doctor by profession but a kitchen maverick, turned everyday ingredients into genius creations—her strawberry mustard achaar could pass for a Japanese gourmet dip!

Women chefs in the next five years: In five years, I see myself continuing to innovate, pushing culinary boundaries, and hopefully expanding The Lovefools to new locations. As for women in Indian kitchens, I see more of them leading, creating, and redefining the rules.