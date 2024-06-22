Desi names in global games

Ethnic characters and desi protagonists are making a mark globally in the gaming industry, and we are all for it. Here are our favourites

Raji: An Ancient Epic

The Summer Game Fest 2024 wrapped up in Los Angeles last week. The annual event, a highlight for developers and gamers, showcased a slew of new games from across the globe. However, this year, something remarkable stood out: a surge in games featuring South Asian storytelling. For an industry that has long overlooked South Asian narratives, this shift is both refreshing and significant. Here is a look at some of these games.

Developed by Nodding Heads Games in Pune, Raji: An Ancient Epic, is an action-adventure game. Initially released on August 18, 2020, for Nintendo Switch, it became available on other platforms, including PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, on October 15, 2020. The game follows Raji, a young girl chosen by the gods to defend humanity against demonic forces. Enhanced for PlayStation 5 on April 16, 2024, this version features improved graphics, ray tracing, and additional Dual Sense controller functionalities.

Kurukshetra: Ascension

Kurukshetra: Ascension is a card battler game that immerses players in strategic online duels. Players earn and collect cards representing various characters, powers, and abilities of figures from the Indian epics Ramayana and Mahabharat. The game requires tactical thinking to outmanoeuvre opponents. Its intricate card designs and engaging mechanics offer a fresh take on the traditional card battler genre. The game stands out for its deep integration of Indian mythological themes.

Indus

Indus is a made-in-India futuristic battle royale game that reimagines popular Indian sites and motifs with a futuristic twist. Players engage in intense multiplayer battles in environments that blend traditional Indian elements with advanced technology. Offering a fresh perspective in the battle royale genre., Indus showcases India’s rich cultural heritage through a modern lens, making it a one-of-a-kind gaming experience.

Venba

Venba, developed and published by Visai Games, is a narrative cooking game released on July 31, 2023, across platforms like Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5. Set in 1988, the game centres on an Indian couple adapting to life in Canada. Players control Venba, who, along with her husband, moves to Toronto and starts a family. The game richly incorporates Tamil culture and South Indian cuisine, blending cooking mechanics with a poignant story of cultural adaptation and identity.