Don’t Miss today

Monsoon Moodboard >> WHERE: Toast & Tonic, BKC; WHEN: 12 PM to 1.30 AM; PRICE: Rs 3,000+ taxes for two including a drink; CALL: 7208871559

A multi-genre night

From synth wave, alt psych rock to groove and funk, the line-up has three artistes covering these genres. Sulphur Sky, Corner Café Chronicles and Bombay Bassment will be performing.

>>>

WHERE: antiSOCIAL

WHEN: July 17, 9 PM onwards

PRICE: Rs 499 onwards

TO BOOK: insider.in/ At the gates

Child’s world

Happiness Class is an English documentary film which is a journey through the unique and fascinating world of children: Their preoccupations, worries, and most importantly, their idea of happiness. Directed by Samina Mishra, this film explores the landscape in schools and diverse neighbourhoods, with resident and refugee families, across the metropolis of New Delhi. The film screening will be followed by a discussion and admission will be on a first-come-first basis.

>>>

WHERE: Little Theatre, NCPA

WHEN: July 21, 6.30 PM onwards

TO BOOK: ncpamumbai.com

For your inner artist

Learn simple techniques for speed sketching human figures. This workshop is for ages 10 and above, and will be conducted by Sai Priya Mahajan, an Indian contemporary artist who recently won the Outstanding Watercolour Award at the Boldbrush Contest. The workshop will last for almost two hours and you will have to bring along your own materials.

>>>

WHERE: Online

WHEN: July 18, 2 PM onwards

PRICE: Rs 900

TO BOOK: insider.in

A trip into the past

Historian Anushka Gupta’s upcoming photo exhibition, Histories of Bombay, will open with a discourse on the heritage and architecture of the city, stories about its hidden gems and tracing their origins. It will explore the city’s history and cultural fabric.

>>>

WHERE: Abode Bombay, Colaba

WHEN: Till August 7, Preview opening July 23; 7 PM to 9 PM

PRICE: Rs 699

TO BOOK: @anushkagupta5, Instagram

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Apoorva Aagarwal, 29 Etiquette Coach

>>>

Available for: Etiquette sessions for kids and professionals

Charges: Rs 2,500 onwards

Email: letsbe eloquent@gmail.com

Aagarwal has been teaching etiquette since 2018, through her endeavour Let’s be eloquent. Based in Bareilly, she now travels across the country and abroad to conduct her sessions for kids and professionals as well. Her classes for etiquette training for children cover dining and social etiquette, and kids as small as five years old can enrol. They learn how to use cutlery, how to behave in restaurants, the right way to place the napkin, and telephone etiquette. To corporates, she teaches power dressing, how to make conversation, how to conduct yourself at business meetings, the right way to shake hands, give a business card, etc. She has been certified by Sabira Merchant, celebrity etiquette coach, and conducts sessions online as well as offline.

RECOMMENDED BY: Swati Dhashmana, Aranya’s mother, “Apoorva’s etiquette workshop was very informative and the way she interacted with kids was just wonderful. She covers more than the basics and her way of teaching is quite unique. Aranya enjoyed it a lot and she practices all of it in real life.”