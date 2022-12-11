Food, dance, cycling: Enjoy these unique activities around Mumbai this week

The Wao Bao brunch >> WHERE: The Fatty Bao, Andheri and Bandra West; WHEN: Every Sunday, 12 PM to 4 PM; PRICE: Rs 1499 onwards; CALL: 7738008460, 7718850030

What’s bones got to do with it?

The dance recital, 111, is a powerful duet between two exceptional dancers—Joel Brown (Candoco Dance Company) and Eve Mutso (former principal dancer of Scottish Ballet) as they explore their different strengths and vulnerabilities. The digits come from the number of combined vertebrae Brown and Mutso have between them. In this dance performance, they explore different strengths

WHEN: December 11, 5 PM

WHERE: NCPA

PRICE: Rs 300 onwards

TO BOOK: ncpamumbai.com

Mission: Attract the publisher!

If you are a budding writer and want to send a catchy pitch to prospective publishers, Yoda Press can help. The independent publishing venture’s founder-publisher Arpita Das and commissioning editor Isha Gupta will tell you what gets their attention piqued.

WHEN: January 13-14, 2023

WHERE: Online

PRICE: On request

TO BOOK: workshops@yodapress.co.in

Cycle by night

Besides the health and environmental benefits, cycling has a romantic charm, even more so if you do it at night in the city that never sleeps. You can see the city as never before. Hop on at 11 pm on a Saturday and cycle around Colaba, Gateway of India, the Asiatic Library, CST, Marine Lines, Haji Ali, Worli sea face until 4.30 am on Sunday. And if you don’t have a bike, don’t worry, the charges include one. The charges include cycles.

WHEN: December 17, 24, 11 PM

WHERE: Happy Cycle shop, Colaba

PRICE: R300

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Dr Ankita Dhelia Craniosacral therapist

AVAILABLE FOR: Craniosacral therapy

Charges: Rs 2,000 onwards

Contact: consultdrankita@gmail.com, @dr.ankitadhelia on Instagram

Dr Ankita Dhelia is a registered craniosacral therapist (CST) with a Masters degree in osteopathy. CST is a non-invasive, feather touch therapy that stimulates the body’s innate intelligence to heal itself. It has been found to be effective in resolution of deep patterns of trauma, acute and chronic issues, and can also help improve overall levels of health and energy. The patient is required to lie on a massage table as the CST practitioner works through light clothing for 45 to 60 minutes. It can be applied to people of all age groups, including infants. Dr Dhelia is the president and lead tutor at Sri Sri Tattva Centre of Healing Arts in Bengaluru, and one is required to stay at the wellness centre to undergo treatment.

RECOMMENDED BY: Chakshu Priya, 39, an airline cabin crew member says, “I was limping due to nerve compression between the sacral and lumbar region. I could not straighten my leg. I tried physiotherapy and other treatments, but the pain always returned, But just one 45-minute session of CST healed me. Now I undergo a session every month as a preventive measure.

