Comedy, poetry and spaceships: Here's how you can make the most of your week in Mumbai

NEW MENU BY CHEF RAHUL DESAI WHERE: Bloom, Bandra West; WHEN: Ongoing, 8 AM to 11; PRICE: Rs 250 onwards; CALL: 9769752787

Indie singer-songwriter Osho Jain will be performing his first self-curated show in the city. Besides his six-piece band, the audience will also experience surprise guest artistes who will join him on stage. It is the first show where Jain will be involved in everything—the sound, lights, stage setup and the seating experiment. Called the Osho Jain Experience, this is indeed an experience one should not miss out on as it is a limited capacity show.

WHEN: March 3, 9 PM onwards

WHERE: G5A warehouse

PRICE: Rs 1,500 onwards

TO BOOK: oshojain.com

Bus hua rona, get on a laugh riot with Biswa

After the success of his stand up special, Biswa Mast Aadmi, followed by fresh jokes in his second special, Biswa Kalayan Rath, released Laakhon Mein Ek, a dark web-series on the IIT coaching industry. Since then, he has scaled the ladder, using his IIT-Kharagpur education alongside his life to make jokes that have never been cracked before. Come together for a night of laughter with him as he shares a mix of old and new jokes.

WHEN: Feb 26, 7 PM onwards

WHERE: R City Mall

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

PRICE: Rs 599 onwards

Woo the women

UnErase has organised a poetry session dedicated to women, and the need to break gender norms. There will be stories of gender and sexuality. Performers like Sainee Raj, Priya Malik, Mallika Dua and Taranjeet Kaur are going be seen on stage.

WHEN: March 2, 8 PM

WHERE: Experimental Theatre,

TO BOOK: www.ncpamumbai.com

PRICE: Rs 636 onwards

We gonna touch the sky

Mumbaikars can learn and be a part of the exhibition organised by ISRO. The Sci and Tech Expo 2023 will provide an opportunity to witness the latest trends of science and technology featuring humanoid robots, launch vehicles and satellite models.

WHEN: Feb 26, 9 AM to 5 PM

WHERE: VJTI Ground, Matunga

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Bharat Raj, 34 Flautist

AVAILABLE FOR: Live shows, teaching flute

Charges: Between Rs 800 and Rs 1,500 as per the level of the student

Email: flutist.Bharat@gmail.com

Raj started professionally training under Guruji Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia at his Vrindaban’s Gurukul in Mumbai in 2013. He then went on to complete his degree in music from the Visharad Purna from Gandharva Maha Vidyalaya, Maharashtra. He has been teaching children the art of playing the flute since his gurukul days. He starts his classes with pranayam and recommends that his students take a brisk walk as it is beneficial to gain that power in your lungs to play powerfully. He teaches his students devotional and semi-classical music at his studio called The Flute Saga Academy, where he starts training kids right from the age of four.

RECOMMENDED BY: Vanshika Puri, a pastry chef and ex-boxer for India, “I started learning classical flute from Bharat sir. He is a dedicated teacher. He allows his students to learn for hours and does not believe in only focusing on theory. He makes his students master practical knowledge.”