From music to trekking plans: Here are fun activities in Mumbai to take up during the week

Start your weekend with a trek

If trekking and being around nature is something that fuels you up, then this one’s for you. The Yeoor (Manpada) trail is a hill in Thane situated in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. It is known for panthers and other wildlife, and has six villages to explore.

WHERE: Yeoor, Sanjay Gandhi National Park

WHEN: May 27, 6.45 AM onwards

PRICE: Rs 450

CALL: 7738778789

Go on a cocktail trail

On the occasion of World Cocktail Day, the second edition of The Cocktail Festival is back. Enjoy the best of cocktails from 10 bars across the city as part of this 15-day-long fest. Sip on one of the classic or unique drinks at each bar, as part of this pub crawl.

WHERE: Multiple venues

WHEN: Till May 30

PRICE: Rs 999

TO BOOK: insider.in

Enjoy an outdoor screening

Aufside, a Pune sports bar, is bringing what they call, “the largest-ever sports screening” of the IPL Final to Mumbai. Be part of the energetic environment as you watch the cricket match on a 60 ft x 30 ft screen. Besides sipping on drinks and munching on food, groove to the eclectic beats of DJ Dipesh and DJ Tushar, and be entertained by Emcee Karan Kapoor.

WHERE: Kanakia Silicon Valley, Powai

WHEN: May 28, 5 PM onwards

PRICE: Rs 749 onwards

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Sway to indie music



ABDON MECH. Pic/ Qhevika Swu and ANOUSHKA MASKEY

If you want to explore more of the country’s indie music talent, this show will definitely introduce you to such musicians. City-based singer-songwriter, Anoushka Maskey and Nagaland-based vocalist and guitarist Abdon Mech will play their original folk-inspired music together.

WHERE: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, BKC

WHEN: May 21, 7.30 onwards

PRICE: Rs 250 onwards

TO BOOK: nmacc.com

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Seema Gupta, 43 Gardener making plant necklaces

AVAILABLE FOR: Gardening workshops and making plant necklaces

CHARGES: Rs 250

CONTACT: @Happy_ Gardeningby Seema; INSTAGRAM/

97166 54432

Gupta has been a gardener for around 17 years now. She says that she learnt through experience and practice and has been conducting offline and online workshops on gardening. It was only during the lockdown when she got an order to make a plant necklace. “We always need a source of oxygen. With the rise of poor air quality, I thought this would be a useful product.” For her necklace, she has used indoor air purifying plants—spider grass and two varieties of pothos, also called money plants. Her outdoor air purifier plant includes jade which she says is good for gifting. She also offers customisation such as adding names on the pot.

RECOMMENDED BY: Bhavya Patel, Malad resident says, “I loved the plant necklace. The plants were healthy as well as properly planted in a cute pot. All my family members loved this concept and are eager to wear this to their parties. Thanks for launching this eco-friendly product”.