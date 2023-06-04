From musicals to catwalks: Here is how you can make the most of June in Mumbai

WHERE: Plural, Fort; WHEN: Till July end; PRICE: Rs 450 onwards; CALL: 9892382740

Walk with dinos

The Lost World is a prehistoric wonderland with 48 feet, larger-than-life extinct species. Take your child to experience 11 larger-than-life animatronics animals such as the woolly mammoth and the sabre-toothed tiger.

WHERE: Nexus Seawoods Mall, Nerul

WHEN: June 4, multiple timings

PRICE: Rs 399

TO BOOK: insider.in

Rock the night



Bengaluru-based rock band Parvaaz is on a three-city tour with The Songs We Love To Hate, and they are stopping by Mumbai. The set list for this tour has been curated after polls from fans across all cities. Watch Parvaaz play their contemporary Indian music with progressive rock influences along with guest musicians from each host city.

WHERE: AntiSOCIAL, Lower Parel

WHEN: June 22, 9 PM onwards

PRICE: Rs 1,299

TO BOOK: skillboxes.com

Cat walk

Want to show off your pretty kitty? Or just want to admire at a clowder walking down the ramp? This show, touted as Asia’s biggest cat show, is where you should be at. With over nine cat breeds and 1,000s of felines in a fashion show, activity zone, adoption zones, photography booths, you can network among other professionals in the industry as well as attend talks and discussions.

WHERE: CIDCO Exhibition Centre, Vashi

WHEN: June 11, 10 AM onwards

PRICE: Rs 499

TO BOOK: felineclub.in

India that kids made

The Conference of Birds is a Sufi and Hamilton-inspired hip-hop Broadway-style musical that explores the idea of India. This Teach For India musical has a group of students from municipal schools embark on a journey of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice. They discover that the way to make India more equitable lies in each of them.

WHERE: St Andrews Auditorium

WHEN: June 4, 12 PM to 1.30 PM; 6 PM to 7.30 PM

PRICE: Rs 500 onwards

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Protima Tiwary and Shalvi Mangaonkar Biswas

Branding and content professionals

AVAILABLE FOR: Branding, strategy, content, social media management.

CHARGES: On a project basis

CONTACT: @TheMill_in; Instagram

The Mill is a community of remote workers that get together to work on branding projects. What sets the Mill apart is that they treat their writers with as much as importance their clients, ensuring a work-life balance and timely payments. Co-founder Protima Tiwary says, “We started in 2021 when my co-founder, Mangaokar- Biswas and I, got together and decided to split work and share resources in a way that helped us both work together on all brands. This made us realise that we had the bandwidth to do more and we worked well together, with similar working styles and time management capabilities.” Currently, The Mill has around 15 freelancers from Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Kolkata and Goa.

RECOMMENDED BY: Sowyma T, entrepreneur, “I have been working with The Mill for over eight months now. What I loved about them is that they don’t make you feel like a newbie trying to build a small home-grown brand. It feels just like working with a group of friends wanting the best for you! “