From musicals to catwalks: Here is how you can make the most of June in Mumbai

WHERE: Plural, Fort; WHEN: Till July end; PRICE: Rs 450 onwards; CALL: 9892382740
Walk with dinos
The Lost World is a prehistoric wonderland with 48 feet, larger-than-life extinct species. Take your child to experience 11 larger-than-life animatronics animals such as the woolly mammoth and the sabre-toothed tiger.
WHERE: Nexus Seawoods Mall, Nerul
WHEN: June 4, multiple timings
PRICE: Rs 399
TO BOOK: insider.in
Rock the night
Bengaluru-based rock band Parvaaz is on a three-city tour with The Songs We Love To Hate, and they are stopping by Mumbai. The set list for this tour has been curated after polls from fans across all cities. Watch Parvaaz play their contemporary Indian music with progressive rock influences along with guest musicians from each host city.
WHERE: AntiSOCIAL, Lower Parel
WHEN: June 22, 9 PM onwards
PRICE: Rs 1,299
TO BOOK: skillboxes.com
Cat walk
Want to show off your pretty kitty? Or just want to admire at a clowder walking down the ramp? This show, touted as Asia’s biggest cat show, is where you should be at. With over nine cat breeds and 1,000s of felines in a fashion show, activity zone, adoption zones, photography booths, you can network among other professionals in the industry as well as attend talks and discussions.
WHERE: CIDCO Exhibition Centre, Vashi
WHEN: June 11, 10 AM onwards
PRICE: Rs 499
TO BOOK: felineclub.in
India that kids made
The Conference of Birds is a Sufi and Hamilton-inspired hip-hop Broadway-style musical that explores the idea of India. This Teach For India musical has a group of students from municipal schools embark on a journey of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice. They discover that the way to make India more equitable lies in each of them.
WHERE: St Andrews Auditorium
WHEN: June 4, 12 PM to 1.30 PM; 6 PM to 7.30 PM
PRICE: Rs 500 onwards
TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com
Meet a person with a skill you can use
Protima Tiwary and Shalvi Mangaonkar Biswas
Branding and content professionals
AVAILABLE FOR: Branding, strategy, content, social media management.
CHARGES: On a project basis
CONTACT: @TheMill_in; Instagram
The Mill is a community of remote workers that get together to work on branding projects. What sets the Mill apart is that they treat their writers with as much as importance their clients, ensuring a work-life balance and timely payments. Co-founder Protima Tiwary says, “We started in 2021 when my co-founder, Mangaokar- Biswas and I, got together and decided to split work and share resources in a way that helped us both work together on all brands. This made us realise that we had the bandwidth to do more and we worked well together, with similar working styles and time management capabilities.” Currently, The Mill has around 15 freelancers from Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Kolkata and Goa.
RECOMMENDED BY: Sowyma T, entrepreneur, “I have been working with The Mill for over eight months now. What I loved about them is that they don’t make you feel like a newbie trying to build a small home-grown brand. It feels just like working with a group of friends wanting the best for you! “