Home > Sunday Mid Day News > From comedy to drama Attend these interesting events in Mumbai this week

From comedy to drama: Attend these interesting events in Mumbai this week

Updated on: 02 July,2023 08:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team SMD |

From comedy to drama: Attend these interesting events in Mumbai this week

Representative Image

Listen to this article
From comedy to drama: Attend these interesting events in Mumbai this week
Curated by, Jane Borges, Christalle Fernandes, and Alisha Vaswani


The wrong answer is always right



Grin Revolution’s newest comedy quiz, Wrong Answers Only, will make you… grin. Comedians Tarang Hardikar, Samay Raina, and Shreeja Chaturvedi have to come up with wrong answers to any and every question asked. The comedians will be given multiple topics and have to come up with wrong answers (and jokes) on the spot. 
>>>
WHERE: The Habitat, Khar  
WHEN: July 5, 8:00 PM 
PRICE: Rs 350
RSVP: bookmyshow.com

Mini-stars shine

Lights, Camera, Action! The stage is set for young actors who dream of becoming performing artists and dramatists. This acting workshop at NCPA for children in the age group of 4-6 years will break down the elements of storytelling, including mime, rhythm, and movement. Kids also get to perform a skit on the last day.
>>>
WHERE: Sea View Room, NCPA 
WHEN: July 3-July 9, 10:30 AM  
PRICE: Rs 7,080 onwards
RSVP: ncpamumbai.com

What does “moderately Muslim” mean?

Miah-Boy Diaries is a “moderately Muslim musical” that tackles the controversial topic of how Muslim identity is perceived by employers and ‘secularists’ in today’s world. Miah-Boy (written and played by Atif Ally Dagman) takes the reader into a journey of his inner world to find what it means to be a Muslim in today’s day and age.
>>>
WHERE: Prithvi Theatre 
WHEN: July 4 and 5, 8:00 PM 
PRICE: R200 
RSVP: bookmyshow.com

The complex relationship with my mother

KathaSiyah Production is back with a psychological thriller drama titled, “I Killed my Mother / It Wasn’t my Fault”. The play is about an unnamed 25-year-old girl in the throes of adulthood, while being assaulted by self-doubt, unemployment, the addiction of social media, and of course—her mother. 
>>>
WHERE: Veda Factory, Art Studio 
WHEN: July 8, 6:30 PM and 9 PM 
PRICE: R300 onwards 
RSVP: insider.in

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Pooja Trehan
Communications professional
>>>
AVAILABLE FOR: Support and guidance for parents of kids with autism 
FREE
EMAIL: poojatrehan@gmail.com

Pooja Trehan’s son Shlok has been her best teacher. He was first diagnosed to be on the autism spectrum at the age of 2.8 years. Her learning curve as a mother has led her to help others with kids on the spectrum. “Helping mothers understand what they should be doing for their kids—give some time for the occupational therapy, slowly then move to speech, figure out the child’s interest in sports or music or art—all this needs immense involvement,” says Trehan. “I’m no doctor or medical professional. But all I can do is explain to another mother, my journey being mum to an awesome boy. Our special kids are empowered, and we have to just accept and acknowledge them to let their journey become fruitful.” 

RECOMMENDED BY: Nisha Jha, mum to Vihaan, “Every time a child is diagnosed, the parents’ journey begins in darkness. Understanding the application of different therapies at different stages is not easy. Talking to Pooja helped me help my child better. Today, he cycles, swims, does basketball, and has slowly begun his speech.”

life and style sunday mid-day mumbai andheri Theatre

Mid-Day Web Stories

