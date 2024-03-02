WHERE: Thai Naam, Andheri; WHEN: Ongoing; PRICE: Rs 450 onwards

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Celebrating Women's Day to handloom: Indulge in these unique activities in Mumbai this week x 00:00

O Womaniya!

ADVERTISEMENT

An evening to honour the fortitude and tenacity of women through poetry and storytelling across genres. To celebrate this special day, Spill poetry presents Not A Women’s Day Special Show, that brings leading shayaras from across town to a common stage to celebrate womanhood.

>>>

When: March 10, 4 PM

Where: antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel

Price: Rs 499 onwards

To book: insider.in

Life and tribes

Living Tradition is a festival which brings stories of tribal communities from around Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Odisha to the forefront. The festival will showcase a compilation of three most expressive forms of arts—ethno-lingual music from genres such as Nagpuri, Kharia, Munda, Bhumji and others; Ho Dance, which comes from the Munda tribe and is usually performed during harvest season with vibrant clothes and flute music; and finally Gohaeer Jatra, a story of a girl who is a victim of human trafficking and her heart-wrenching ordeal.

>>>

WHEN: March 8, 6.30 PM

WHERE: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

PRICE: Rs 135 onwards

TO BOOK: ncpamumbai.com

For the love of handlooms

Some of India’s most respected artisans have descended on the city, and if you haven’t yet made your way to Hidden Treasures, a handloom and craft showcase at the Vintage Garden in Bandra, today is your last chance. Aradhana Nagpal and the incredibly imaginative folk at Creative Dignity and Design Craft bring master artisans face-to-face with patrons.

>>>

WHEN: Today, 11 AM to 8 PM

WHERE: Vintage Garden, Patkar Bungalow, Turner Road, Bandra West

Game of phones

Drama and comedy abound in the captivating ensemble of Mumbai’s finest theatre artists. Directed by Karla Singh, Hidden Agendas is a play which brings together a suspenseful story of a group of friends at a dinner party, where they indulge in a mobile game and end up relieving darkest, deepest secrets that explore the paradoxes and nuances of their friendships.

>>>

WHEN: March 10, 7 PM

WHERE: Royal Opera House, Charni Road

PRICE: R500

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Radha Gupta, 31 Pregnancy Care Specialist

>>>

Available for: Tailor-made consultations for expecting mothers

Price: Rs 2000 onwards

Contact: 9324740893

Founder of All About Birthing, Radha Gupta is a one woman-led brand focusing on soon-to-be mothers. All About Birthing focuses on pregnancy care, right from antenatal/postnatal fitness, yoga and sound meditation to childbirth education, lactation counseling and postpartum care. “My goal is to keep women active and healthy, help them feel less anxious and more in control of the situation, and let them sail through the motherhood journey, as someone who is experienced and truly cares for their well-being” Gupta offers tailor-made fitness services to meet the unique needs of expecting mothers, she believes that each pregnancy requires specific attention.

RECOMMENDED BY: Drashti Desai, Chartered Accountant “Learning with Radha has been the best gift I have given to myself. I realised coming to her is like subscribing to this complete package—best yoga techniques, information on child birth, lactation and nutrition, and care to be taken during pregnancy.”