From food to comedy: 5 exciting things to do in Mumbai

Where: Prego Italian restaurant, The Westin, Mumbai; When: Ongoing; Price: Rs 3000 for two

Lok sangeet

Lokdhuncafe is a concept aimed at reuniting us with our culture and its distinct, authentic folk music from different Indian states. With a classic selection by Supriya Joshi, the event showcases a bouquet of lovely, melodious music presented in a contemporary manner to appeal to a wider audience of both the present and the future generations.

When: March 15, 7.30 PM

Where: Nehru Centre, Worli

Price: Rs 300

To book: bookmyshow.com

Learn to write

Cracking a monologue is a workshop for writers and actors across town who want to learn the art of writing and experimenting on text. Akshay Anand Kohli will work on selected English and Hindi text passages and five writing techniques and how to apply each technique to a brand-new monologue. Above all, in order to comprehend their individual roles, this workshop focuses on creating a space where actors and writers can get together and be a sounding-board for each others’ ideas.

WHEN: March 17, 10 AM

WHERE: Clubhouse Raheja, Malad

PRICE: Rs 3000 onwards

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Hum paanch

Written and directed by Manav Kaul, Shakkar ke panch daaney is a solo performed by Kumud Mishra. This play revolves around Rajkumar, who talks about how five people have made his boring life a remarkable one, which includes his movie-buff mother; her brother; the school hero; old man Radhey; and his ‘Truckwala mitr’.

WHEN: March 17, 5 PM to 7 PM

WHERE: Experimental theatre, NCPA

PRICE: Rs 450 onwards

TO BOOK: ncpamumbai.in

Waddup macha?

From Kal mai udega, a rib tickling piece of stand up comedy, to bringing the concept of crowd work to the mainstream comedy scene in India, Rahul is back on tour with his new Hinglish comedy set “Who are you?”. This will be a deep dive into Rahul’s weird observations and questions about life. The important question is, “Will he talk about Bangalore?”

WHEN: March 15, 7.30 PM

WHERE: Lata Mangeshkar Natyagruha auditorium, Mira Road

PRICE: Rs 799 onwards

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Kanika Ranka Adani, 29 Luxury restorer

AVAILABLE FOR: Customisation of luxury items (bags, shoes etc)

Price: Rs 10,000 onwards

Contact: 9870031839; @the_studioproject

Founder of The Studio Project, Kanika Ranka works with people to create one-of-a-kind luxury products by hand-painting artwork on personal items, such as clothing, shoes, and bags. Her speciality is painting and customising a wide range of luxurious items. “I started The Studio Project in 2016 soon after returning from my Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from Chicago. I was always fascinated by the amalgamation of fine arts and fashion and wanted to extend my love of painting outside of the traditional canvas. To create something truly one of a kind with even “Limited Edition” pieces is what really excites me” she says.

RECOMMENDED BY: Siya Chadda “My experience with TSP has been totally seamless. From multiple levels of ideation, to-and-fro on what I like and don’t like, to the final artwork on my bag—Kanika was patient and full of creative suggestions. I am super happy with my experience and can’t wait to get many more things personalised by her.”