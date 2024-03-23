Breaking News
Mumbai: Last survivor of septic tank death in Malad dies
Mumbai: Megablock on monorail for 48 hours due to maintenance
Fugitive Gangster Prasad Pujari back to Mumbai from China
Mumbai: Is illegal work on at Aarey’s Picnic Garden again?
Mumbai: BMC’s nullah cleaning work on the slow track
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Dont Miss today
<< Back to Elections 2024

Don’t Miss today

Updated on: 24 March,2024 08:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Christalle Fernandes , Neerja Deodhar | smdmail@mid-day.com neerja.deodhar@mid-day.com

Top

WHERE: Grandmama’s Café outlets; WHEN: 12 PM to 11.45 PM; PRICE: Rs 495 onwards

Don’t Miss today

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Don’t Miss today
x
00:00

Grooving to the jazz beat



Zubin Balaporia and Ranjit Barot are coming together in Blast from the Past to present a musical medley of funk and jazz numbers from the 60s, 70s, and 80s. Composer, singer, and keyboardist Louiz Banks will join in for a special number. Fans of jazz funk will love to tap their feet to the tunes of yesteryears.
>>> 
WHEN: April 4, 7.30 PM 
WHERE: Royal Opera House, Girgaum 
PRICE: Rs 399 onwards 
TO BOOK: insider.in


Cycling in the city

If you’re a cycling enthusiast and want to see the city up close and personal, check out Mumbai Midnight Cycling’s night cycle tours. The rides start at 11 PM and continue till 4 AM, so be prepared to burn those midnight hours—and calories—passing by heritage landmarks of the city.
>>>
WHEN: April 6, 10.45 PM 
MEETING-POINT: Colaba Market
PRICE: Rs 360 onwards 
TO BOOK: insider.in

Community stories

Kommune is back with its storytelling evenings and open mics. If you’re eager to catch budding as well as prolific poets, shayars, and writers share their stories of life, love, and existence, hop over to 
Rasa-The Stage.
>>>
WHEN: March 29, 6.30 PM 
WHERE: Rasa-The Stage, Goregaon West
PRICE: Rs 249 onwards 
TO BOOK: insider.in

Build your YouTube business

Paula McGlynn, the CEO of Marathi digital entertainment platform BhaDiPa, will be hosting a workshop on building a business on YouTube. The one-day crash course will delve into the tips and tricks of operating and marketing a video business.
>>>
WHEN: March 30, 11 AM to 5 PM WHERE: Of10, Powai
PRICE: Rs 4,999
TO BOOK: insider.in

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Romana Virani, 30 Resin artist
>>>
AVAILABLE FOR: Personalised resin art for weddings
Email: shadesstones@gmail.com
Price: On request

She was drawn to art since childhood. And though Romana Virani decided to pursue chartered accountancy in her college years, her creative side called out to her, motivating her to train in resin art. Over the course of a year, she perfected her skills, and has used them to help clients make their memories and mementos timeless for three years now. What Virani likes about resin as a medium is its dynamism: “Its uniqueness—no two pieces that I have created have been the same.” This is also what motivates her to keep learning more about the medium. “Previously, people would preserve their varmala flowers by pressing them and keeping them in books. Resin keeps the flowers eternally fresh.”

RECOMMENDED BY: Rashi Virmani “Romana’s art made me fall in love with resin designs, and what I appreciate more about her is her empathy and understanding for what the customers want. She always adds a personal touch, and is so receptive towards including elements that appeal to individual tastes.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style sunday mid-day mumbai
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK