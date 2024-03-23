Don’t Miss today

WHERE: Grandmama’s Café outlets; WHEN: 12 PM to 11.45 PM; PRICE: Rs 495 onwards

Grooving to the jazz beat

Zubin Balaporia and Ranjit Barot are coming together in Blast from the Past to present a musical medley of funk and jazz numbers from the 60s, 70s, and 80s. Composer, singer, and keyboardist Louiz Banks will join in for a special number. Fans of jazz funk will love to tap their feet to the tunes of yesteryears.

WHEN: April 4, 7.30 PM

WHERE: Royal Opera House, Girgaum

PRICE: Rs 399 onwards

TO BOOK: insider.in

Cycling in the city

If you’re a cycling enthusiast and want to see the city up close and personal, check out Mumbai Midnight Cycling’s night cycle tours. The rides start at 11 PM and continue till 4 AM, so be prepared to burn those midnight hours—and calories—passing by heritage landmarks of the city.

WHEN: April 6, 10.45 PM

MEETING-POINT: Colaba Market

PRICE: Rs 360 onwards

TO BOOK: insider.in

Community stories

Kommune is back with its storytelling evenings and open mics. If you’re eager to catch budding as well as prolific poets, shayars, and writers share their stories of life, love, and existence, hop over to

Rasa-The Stage.

WHEN: March 29, 6.30 PM

WHERE: Rasa-The Stage, Goregaon West

PRICE: Rs 249 onwards

TO BOOK: insider.in

Build your YouTube business

Paula McGlynn, the CEO of Marathi digital entertainment platform BhaDiPa, will be hosting a workshop on building a business on YouTube. The one-day crash course will delve into the tips and tricks of operating and marketing a video business.

WHEN: March 30, 11 AM to 5 PM WHERE: Of10, Powai

PRICE: Rs 4,999

TO BOOK: insider.in

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Romana Virani, 30 Resin artist

AVAILABLE FOR: Personalised resin art for weddings

Email: shadesstones@gmail.com

Price: On request

She was drawn to art since childhood. And though Romana Virani decided to pursue chartered accountancy in her college years, her creative side called out to her, motivating her to train in resin art. Over the course of a year, she perfected her skills, and has used them to help clients make their memories and mementos timeless for three years now. What Virani likes about resin as a medium is its dynamism: “Its uniqueness—no two pieces that I have created have been the same.” This is also what motivates her to keep learning more about the medium. “Previously, people would preserve their varmala flowers by pressing them and keeping them in books. Resin keeps the flowers eternally fresh.”

RECOMMENDED BY: Rashi Virmani “Romana’s art made me fall in love with resin designs, and what I appreciate more about her is her empathy and understanding for what the customers want. She always adds a personal touch, and is so receptive towards including elements that appeal to individual tastes.”