From yoga to theatre: 5 exciting things to do in Mumbai over weekends

WHERE: Cafe 49, Juhu; WHEN: 11 AM to 11 PM; PRICE: Rs 180 onwards

Yoga with the community

Yoga trainer Mukesh Paliwal is holding wheel yoga sessions for those who want to tone their abdomen, thighs, and arms. The session is for beginners as well as experienced practitioners.

WHEN: April 6 and 7, 7 AM and 1 PM

WHERE: Multiple venues

PRICE: Rs 799

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Learn to dye

Do you ever look at those leftover beet tails and wonder what can be done with them? In Shibori dyeing, a Japanese technique of tie-dyeing fabric, sustainable materials and inputs such as botanical waste and leftover vegetables are used to dye the fabric with beautiful patterns. Hop over for this workshop next weekend, conducted by Shibori tie-dye platform HueCoast.

WHEN: April 7, 11 AM

WHERE: Love & Latte, Juhu

PRICE: Rs 2,300 onwards

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

The story of Pashmina

Author Priyanka Seth Pandit is holding a storytelling session for kids at Bhau Daji Lad Museum. The session delves into the intricacies of the Pashmina shawl, based on her book, A Tale of the Pashmina Trail. As she sings the tale of Pashmina, the history teacher and music educator weaves the tale of the fabled shawl for kiddos to grow in their knowledge.

WHEN: April 6, 11 AM to 12 PM

WHERE: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla

RSVP: insider.in

A bridge to the past

Writer and performer Rajesh Nirmal, who writes and stars in the play Besharam ka Paudha, based the play on his own experiences growing up in a small village. The play is a bridge between his past and his present, highlighting the stark differences between the glamour of the city and the country, and the caste struggles and barriers that never really leave, like a shadow dogging one.

WHEN: April 13, 7.30 PM; April 14, 5.30 PM and 7.30 PM

WHERE: Creative Adda 191, Versova

PRICE: Rs 300 onwards

TO BOOK: insider.in

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Amanda tong, 26 Cat behaviourist

AVAILABLE FOR: One-on-one sessions on cat behaviour

PRICE: Free introductory 15-min consultation, follow-up price on request

CONTACT: +91 9833318262

Because animals can’t talk, we need to listen better,” says Amanda Tong, “The focus of my practice is enabling clients to understand their cats better.” Tong studied psychology in college, but transitioned to being a cat behaviourist when she realised she had a greater interest in animal behaviour. She excitedly shares that she is also trained to work with horses, birds and rabbits. Having grown up with a dozen cats, Tong realised early on that cats have low tolerance levels for being treated badly. “The challenge in my profession lies in ensuring the pet is at ease. Most of my clients, who have indoor cats, approach me when their pets have anxiety about visiting the groomer or vet, or aggression issues,” she says, reflecting on her eight years working with cats and their owners. Tong takes a solution-oriented approach in the plans she draws up for clients, including follow-ups.

RECOMMENDED BY: Ramya Balasubramanian “Amanda is not just knowledgeable when it comes to feline behaviour, but she also knows how to help and reassure a stressed pet parent. She has the right tips, detailed research papers and does regular check-ins via video call to make sure everything is perfect.”