Breaking News
Maharashtra: Truck overturns, cylinders explode on highway in Vasai
Mumbai weather update: Brace for more rain and waterlogging today, warns IMD
Mumbai: ‘New laws open to misuse’
Thane: Police bust gas cylinder filling racket in Ambernath
Mumbai: Charni Road FOB in tatters, civic body says ‘Oops, used indoor tiles’
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Food cats theatre Indulge in these unique offerings in Mumbai this week

Food, cats, theatre: Indulge in these unique offerings in Mumbai this week

Updated on: 04 August,2024 08:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anadya Narain , Priya Rupani | anadya.narain@mid-day.com mailbaug@mid-day.com

Top

At: Magna - Bar and Kitchen, Price: Rs 460 onwards, When: Every Monday to Friday, Where: Thane, CALL: 8879724918

Food, cats, theatre: Indulge in these unique offerings in Mumbai this week

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Food, cats, theatre: Indulge in these unique offerings in Mumbai this week
x
00:00

Every day is Cat-urday


PIC/INSTAGRAM
PIC/INSTAGRAM



Cat Café Studio is back with a meow-velous lineup of events to honour our kitty overlords for International Cat Day! Unite with animal lovers, support small businesses, indulge in art and attend an amazing lineup of events including stand up acts by Varun Grover and  Pranit More, all while spending time with your favourite feline friends.
>>>
Where: Cat Café Studio, Versova
When: August 8 to 10
Price: Rs 399 onwards
To book: bookmyshow


Mazak ki raat

Looking for the perfect way to end a hectic week? If an hour of non-stop laughter caused by the greatest comics and their amusing tales fits your description, then don’t hesitate to attend  Showtime Bandra produced by Chalta Hai Comedy. This evening will introduce you to veterans and upcoming comics as you laugh your way through their witty punchlines and  one-liners. So book your tickets now!
>>>
When: August 4
Where: Jashn Studios, Andheri
Price: Rs 299 onwards 
To book: bookmyshow

Over the moon

Did you know you don’t have to be an astronaut to see the moon? In fact, you can bring it to your room by attending Rangkars “3D Textured Moon Lamp Workshop” being held at Kharghar. From shaping the moon’s surface to creating craters and painting it realistically, this 180-minute workshop allows you to craft a mesmerising moon lamp and engage with other like-minded and creative folks!
>>>
When: August 4
Where: Pepperfry, Kharghar
Price: Rs 2,300 onwards
To Book: bookmyshow

Hurrah for Karamjale!

Experience the gripping drama of Rajat Kapoor’s latest directorial gem, Karamjale Brothers. Inspired by Dostoevsky’s The Brothers Karamazov, the play delves into the complexities of society, exploring themes of faith, doubt, and redemption. Don’t miss this play starring talents like Vinay Pathak!
>>>
Where: Prithvi Theatre 
When: August 6 to 11
Price: Rs 200
To book: bookmyshow

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Pratik Kuckreja
One-on-one pastry instructor and baking mentor

Looking to enhance your baking career or just want to learn how to whip up some treats to satisfy those sweet cravings? Look no further than Chef Pratik. “We wanted to pay tribute to Indian craftsmen and blend our love for everything Indian with top-notch chocolate and fresh patisserie,” says Pratik, who founded his baking brand Fat is Flavour in 2014. It hosts online and offline workshops to train bakers of all skill levels. You’ll learn to master tarts, cakes and cheesecakes with an Indian twist. Each month, they cover different themes, teaching you how to make an array of baked goodies. The courses cater to various levels, demonstrating techniques by hand rather than using bakery machines to keep the process beginner-friendly. The brand also offers customised cake services. You can schedule a “cake interview” where they learn your eating habits and taste preferences to craft a one-of-a-kind flavour for each order!

RECOMMENDED BY: Anita John, home chef “I have attended several of Pratik Kuckreja’s baking workshops and I always end up with more knowledge than I started. Chef has detailed notes, a well-planned pantry, unusual pairings, and his recipes can be followed to the last word.”  
>>>
AVAILABLE FOR: Baking services and workshops
Contact: 7738076793

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style sunday mid-day mumbai Lifestyle news Arts and culture culture news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK