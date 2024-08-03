Food, cats, theatre: Indulge in these unique offerings in Mumbai this week

At: Magna - Bar and Kitchen, Price: Rs 460 onwards, When: Every Monday to Friday, Where: Thane, CALL: 8879724918

Representation Pic

Every day is Cat-urday

Cat Café Studio is back with a meow-velous lineup of events to honour our kitty overlords for International Cat Day! Unite with animal lovers, support small businesses, indulge in art and attend an amazing lineup of events including stand up acts by Varun Grover and Pranit More, all while spending time with your favourite feline friends.

Where: Cat Café Studio, Versova

When: August 8 to 10

Price: Rs 399 onwards

To book: bookmyshow

Mazak ki raat

Looking for the perfect way to end a hectic week? If an hour of non-stop laughter caused by the greatest comics and their amusing tales fits your description, then don’t hesitate to attend Showtime Bandra produced by Chalta Hai Comedy. This evening will introduce you to veterans and upcoming comics as you laugh your way through their witty punchlines and one-liners. So book your tickets now!

When: August 4

Where: Jashn Studios, Andheri

Price: Rs 299 onwards

To book: bookmyshow

Over the moon

Did you know you don’t have to be an astronaut to see the moon? In fact, you can bring it to your room by attending Rangkars “3D Textured Moon Lamp Workshop” being held at Kharghar. From shaping the moon’s surface to creating craters and painting it realistically, this 180-minute workshop allows you to craft a mesmerising moon lamp and engage with other like-minded and creative folks!

When: August 4

Where: Pepperfry, Kharghar

Price: Rs 2,300 onwards

To Book: bookmyshow

Hurrah for Karamjale!

Experience the gripping drama of Rajat Kapoor’s latest directorial gem, Karamjale Brothers. Inspired by Dostoevsky’s The Brothers Karamazov, the play delves into the complexities of society, exploring themes of faith, doubt, and redemption. Don’t miss this play starring talents like Vinay Pathak!

Where: Prithvi Theatre

When: August 6 to 11

Price: Rs 200

To book: bookmyshow

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Pratik Kuckreja

One-on-one pastry instructor and baking mentor

Looking to enhance your baking career or just want to learn how to whip up some treats to satisfy those sweet cravings? Look no further than Chef Pratik. “We wanted to pay tribute to Indian craftsmen and blend our love for everything Indian with top-notch chocolate and fresh patisserie,” says Pratik, who founded his baking brand Fat is Flavour in 2014. It hosts online and offline workshops to train bakers of all skill levels. You’ll learn to master tarts, cakes and cheesecakes with an Indian twist. Each month, they cover different themes, teaching you how to make an array of baked goodies. The courses cater to various levels, demonstrating techniques by hand rather than using bakery machines to keep the process beginner-friendly. The brand also offers customised cake services. You can schedule a “cake interview” where they learn your eating habits and taste preferences to craft a one-of-a-kind flavour for each order!

RECOMMENDED BY: Anita John, home chef “I have attended several of Pratik Kuckreja’s baking workshops and I always end up with more knowledge than I started. Chef has detailed notes, a well-planned pantry, unusual pairings, and his recipes can be followed to the last word.”

AVAILABLE FOR: Baking services and workshops

Contact: 7738076793