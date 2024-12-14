Breaking News
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Christmas shopping to live music things to do in Mumbai this week

Christmas shopping to live music, things to do in Mumbai this week

Updated on: 15 December,2024 09:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Junisha Dama , Akshita Maheshwari | junisha.dama@mid-day.com smdmail@mid-day.com

Don't miss today: American, Continental and Asian meal; At: Corkage & Co, Powai; Offer: Flat 15 per cent off; When: Today; Price: Rs 1,200 for two; To Book: 9867307876

Representation pic

Holiday spirits



Baro Market brings some much needed holiday spirit with Christmas Bazaar. Spend the entire day shopping their homemade ornaments, Christmas linens and decor; and end the evening with melodious carols by The Sassy Songbirds. Indulge in some delectables by Almond Butter Cakes, or buy from a number of featured brands such as Crackle and Burn, Happy Threads, Indie Good and much more.
>>>
WHEN: December 15
WHERE: The Vintage Garden, Bandra West
PRICE: N/A


Kids’ day out

Kukdukoo Fest is a two-day family extravaganza blending art, literature, and education into a vibrant experience for kids and parents alike. The festival features 40+ performances by 50+ talented artists, 30+ DIY art activities and 80+ retail, food, and book brands. Tickets are required for kids only; parents enter free!
>>>
WHEN: December 21-22
WHERE: IKEA, Navi Mumbai
PRICE: R699
TO BUY: bookmyshow.com

On the way

With the third edition of Road to Lollapalooza India 2025, you can unleash your Lolla spirit with weekends filled with music, food, dance, and drinks. Groove to the sounds of Blackstratblues and discover your favorite local acts at iconic live music venues. 
>>>
WHEN: December 22
WHERE: antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel
PRICE: R1,299
TO BUY: bookmyshow.com

Roll with it

Roll into Japanese cuisine with this Sushi Making Class. Learn to craft sushi rolls like Kappa Maki, California Roll, Nigiri, and more. Whether you’re a foodie or a beginner, this hands-on experience is educational, and delicious.
>>>
WHEN: December 21
WHERE: TMC Ground, Thane
PRICE: R999 onwards
TO BUY: bookmyshow.com

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Vinitha’s Bloom Room by Vinitha Jayaprakash
Flower decor artist
>>>
AVAILABLE FOR: At home flower decorations
Gift packaging with flowers
Flower arrangement classes
Contact: 9967060512

After years of struggling with extreme mental health conditions, Vinitha Jayaprakash found solace in flowers. Now, she is on the journey to spread the same joy to others with artisanal flower arrangements of all kinds with Vinitha’s Bloom Room, a flower shop at Versova, where she sells bouquets starting from R500. Customers have even ordered 10 ft long bouquets from her. Other than that, she also provides gift-wrapping services, where she decorates the gifts in unique flower patterns, as well asat home flower arrangements where she decorates your house for special occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries and even religious festivities. Additionally you can also avail lessons from her to master this craft of flowers.

RECOMMENDED BY: Kavita Vaidya. “Vinitha even provides personalised recommendations on which flowers are best to buy during which season. She’s so good at what she does because she’s even done a proper course into this. Her services are top-notch, and she’s my go to.”

