Christmas shopping to live music, things to do in Mumbai this week

Don't miss today: American, Continental and Asian meal; At: Corkage & Co, Powai; Offer: Flat 15 per cent off; When: Today; Price: Rs 1,200 for two; To Book: 9867307876

Holiday spirits

Baro Market brings some much needed holiday spirit with Christmas Bazaar. Spend the entire day shopping their homemade ornaments, Christmas linens and decor; and end the evening with melodious carols by The Sassy Songbirds. Indulge in some delectables by Almond Butter Cakes, or buy from a number of featured brands such as Crackle and Burn, Happy Threads, Indie Good and much more.

WHEN: December 15

WHERE: The Vintage Garden, Bandra West

PRICE: N/A

Kids’ day out

Kukdukoo Fest is a two-day family extravaganza blending art, literature, and education into a vibrant experience for kids and parents alike. The festival features 40+ performances by 50+ talented artists, 30+ DIY art activities and 80+ retail, food, and book brands. Tickets are required for kids only; parents enter free!

WHEN: December 21-22

WHERE: IKEA, Navi Mumbai

PRICE: R699

TO BUY: bookmyshow.com

On the way

With the third edition of Road to Lollapalooza India 2025, you can unleash your Lolla spirit with weekends filled with music, food, dance, and drinks. Groove to the sounds of Blackstratblues and discover your favorite local acts at iconic live music venues.

WHEN: December 22

WHERE: antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel

PRICE: R1,299

TO BUY: bookmyshow.com

Roll with it

Roll into Japanese cuisine with this Sushi Making Class. Learn to craft sushi rolls like Kappa Maki, California Roll, Nigiri, and more. Whether you’re a foodie or a beginner, this hands-on experience is educational, and delicious.

WHEN: December 21

WHERE: TMC Ground, Thane

PRICE: R999 onwards

TO BUY: bookmyshow.com

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Vinitha’s Bloom Room by Vinitha Jayaprakash

Flower decor artist

AVAILABLE FOR: At home flower decorations

Gift packaging with flowers

Flower arrangement classes

Contact: 9967060512

After years of struggling with extreme mental health conditions, Vinitha Jayaprakash found solace in flowers. Now, she is on the journey to spread the same joy to others with artisanal flower arrangements of all kinds with Vinitha’s Bloom Room, a flower shop at Versova, where she sells bouquets starting from R500. Customers have even ordered 10 ft long bouquets from her. Other than that, she also provides gift-wrapping services, where she decorates the gifts in unique flower patterns, as well asat home flower arrangements where she decorates your house for special occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries and even religious festivities. Additionally you can also avail lessons from her to master this craft of flowers.

RECOMMENDED BY: Kavita Vaidya. “Vinitha even provides personalised recommendations on which flowers are best to buy during which season. She’s so good at what she does because she’s even done a proper course into this. Her services are top-notch, and she’s my go to.”