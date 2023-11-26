Use these five tools to help you set goals for 2024

If aggressive goal setting on Jan 1 hasn’t worked out for you, here are five tools that can help you get the jump on next year’s goals

December is almost here and so is the sinking feeling of another year having gone by, coupled with the anxiety connected to not having achieved the goals we set for ourselves at the beginning of the year. Since making a list of objectives at the start of the new year isn’t always as successful as it is made out to be, mid-day brings you these five apps you can use to instead reflect on the year gone by, so that you can plan the coming year better.

Day One

This journalling app lets you make categories and upload pictures with your entries. A visually appealing journal draws you back to it, and because it has now become second nature to click a picture we find interesting and attach a context or memory to it. Except, instead of on social media, you do so in a journal, which helps you track your thoughts.

Exist.io

Exist lets you reflect on almost all aspects of your life on a single platform. Its lessons include how time spent in meetings affects mood, how your stress impacts spending habits and how your bedtime is connected to your weight. In short, if you ruminate on one habit, you automatically gain insight on another with every entry you make in it. A great tool to show you what you may have done wrong over the last year, so that you don’t repeat your mistakes.

You Need a Budget

Well, we all do, but this is the name of an online platform that lets you track your spending as well as gives tips on financial health. Categories include subjects like Give Every Dollar A Job, where you make each penny you spend truly count and Embrace Your True Expenses, which lets you identify non-monthly spends such as vehicle repair, and save for them in small amounts instead of scrambling at the last minute.

You Need a Coach

Coach is a tracker that reveals weekly and monthly trends of your habits. So, if you tried to reduce sugar intake this year but weren’t able to map it properly, Coach could help you out. It also has premium features that put you in touch with personal coaches for one-on-one guidance. There is also a certificate course, which qualifies you as a coach in this programme, so you can guide others too.