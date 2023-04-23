Organising things is the boring self-care no one talks about. But having a system to put away essentials in the fridge, the bathroom, and even the laundry area can give you a daily bite of zen

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Listen to this article These Instagram accounts will inspire you to keep your things in order x 00:00

You’ve bought the groceries, made a meal plan for the week, and now you have to organise the fridge. Do you have a system? It’s quite satisfying to have shelves perfectly stocked, and everything within reach. Why just the fridge? Neatly lined up books, clothes and even hair products in the bathroom are a kind of zen self-care no one talks about. Here are some accounts that help bring the calm to your oasis.

Vanity station

What if you had glass jars with personalised labels and the suave bottles of hand wash instead of slippery bars of soaps, and plastic bottles? Hampshire Home Trends expertise also extends to laundry areas, which makes the not-so-fun essential activity a place of meditation.

>>>

@hampshire hometrends; Instagram

No groping blindly in the fridge again

The problem with buying groceries at large is the limited place to stuff them! Rosanna Gray’s here to help—once you get the hang of organising your fridge as per what you use the most and what has the longest shelf life, you won’t need to hunt for that elusive packet of milk ever again. We are also addicted to her snack restocking videos—no more packets piled up like Jenga blocks—just jars of candy

and munchies!

>>>

@organizewithrosie; Instagram

Salad bar on your shelves

If you love platefuls of fresh fruits and veggies, check out Kellie Atkinson’s meal prep videos. With over 490k followers on Instagram, she dishes out home organisation, meal prep, and storage tip—all with satisfying ASMR! There are also simple ways to make nutritious snacks and meals. The one tip we’re certainly implementing is the divided glass containers that showcase the delicious meal within.

>>>

@kellie_atkinson; Instagram

Shower ease

We all have experienced the chaos of too much clutter—especially in our bathrooms, where space is already limited. Empty shampoo bottles linger wherever the arm stretches, but no spare soap is within reach. Kandice Brienholt shows you how to organise bathroom closets with toiletries, sudsy essentials and bathroom amenities in an aesthetic way.

>>>

@kandicebreinholt; Instagram

An organised kitchen is a happy kitchen

Want a kitchen makeover but have no idea how to do it? Start with the masala dabbas and condiments, and take a look at how Top Home Needs organises their spice cabinets. From glass canisters with labels to a rack that fits inside cabinets, kitchen essentials find their designated spots in a non-cluttered and minimalistic way.

>>>

@tophomeneeds; Instagram