Christmas 2024: The ultimate gifting guide for your office Secret Santa

‘Tis the season of office Secret Santas, and chances are you have picked the name of a colleague you rarely interact with. You are likely leaning towards gifting them a planner, stationery, socks, or the trusted Milton tiffin. But at times, it’s best to leave personal things personal. Allow us to turn your heads towards some baked goods, traditional sweets, and delicious treats that any Santee is bound to love. We have searched far and wide to make it easier for you to pick up these items yourself or at least order home delivery.

Nostalgic treats

Simple pleasures like marzipan sweets, perad or guava cheese, jujubes, kulkuls, and coconut toffee are thankfully still available. All you have to do is rely on trusted age-old bakeries. At most of these bakeries, the packaging is simply sealed plastic bags. A few, however, do offer Christmas special hampers that you can have ready to gift.

Price: Rs 100 per packet onwards

Where: Vienna Bakery, Santacruz East; Venus Bakery, Bandra West; American Express Bakery, Byculla, Bandra West, Santacruz West

Wine not?

If your office has green-lit a boozy gift for Christmas, there’s nothing like a good ol’ bottle of vino. But keeping up with the spirit of the holiday season, you can pre-order a bottle of mulled wine from Chef Aditi Keni, a personal chef to celebrities, as a gift. The spiced wine is made in advance and simply needs to be warmed up before sitting down to sip.

Where: Write to her @aditikeni on Instagram

Cookie monster

Keeping a plate of cookies with a milk for Santa is a tradition in the West. Although not a ritual here, cookies and Christmas go hand-in-hand. Toujours has a Paint-Your-Own-Cookie box that combines a fun activity and munching!

Price: Rs 850 for Paint-Your-Own-Cookie box

Where: Toujours.co.in

Irish Christmas

How do the Irish celebrate Christmas? The best way to know is through their food. The Irish-inspired cafe, Mavs has offerings like Irish Cream Truffles, Fruit Mince Pies, Mulled Wine Jellies, Chocolate and Peppermint Fudge. They also accept pre-orders for a gingerbread house.

Price: Rs 320 onwards

Where: Waroda Road, Bandra West

Call: 9819873959 to place your order