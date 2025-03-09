Paint the town pink (or blue, or yellow, or green), dance like no one’s watching, and make this Holi phool-on fabulous!

Representation pic

Listen to this article From Holi to comedy: Explore these unique experiences online x 00:00

Khushiyon ke rang

ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready to splash into Holi with the Phool Prahlada Holi Collection—a box packed with joy, colours, and festive treats! Inspired by the tale of Holika and Prahlad, this beautifully illustrated Pattachitra box isn’t just a feast for the eyes but a celebration of good over evil. Inside, you’ll find India’s first Ecocert Cosmos Certified gulaal in four shades—made from temple flowers, so it’s 100 per cent natural, silky smooth, and washes off like a dream. But that’s not all! Sip on rich Kesar Badam Thandai, refresh with Kimirica’s shower essentials, rock a fun T-shirt, and snack on True Elements Nut Mix because who says Holi can’t be both colourful and delicious? Paint the town pink (or blue, or yellow, or green), dance like no one’s watching, and make this Holi phool-on fabulous!

phool.co

Aromas of Holi

If your memories around the festival involve drinking chilled thandai, this candle might help light up that spirit. Brown Living offers a soy wax candle in a mitti ka glass. When you light it up, your space will be full of aromas reminiscent of a thandai. Think a rich blend of almonds, milk, sugar, and spices. You can get this to make your home Holi-ready. At R250, it makes for an affordable, yet classy gift as well.

brownliving.in

More than colour

How do you show your children that Holi is not just about flinging colour? You can turn to My Little Book of Holi, one of a set of illustrated board books that tell kids stories behind the customs and traditions of festivals (others are Diwali and Navratri). The format of the book is catchy and, well, colourful, so as to engage the target audience of children three years and above.

Kids of that age being what they are, they might start off using the book as a toy (they’re sturdy little volumes), but show them the pictures and they’ll probably want to know more about what’s happening. The people in the book talk about not just colours and sweets, but also tell the mythological story behind the origin of Holi.

The festival can be chaotic but the book may help your little one know why it’s all happening. Plus, the book is a nice way for parent and child to spend time together—sans screens. The language is simple, and the books are sturdy so as to withstand the rough-and-tumble in little hands. You can get them for your little ones, or gift them to your friends’ kids.

amazon.in

Shabdo ki Holi

If you’re looking for a dose of laughter this Holi, Hamara Manch may be your go-to guilty pleasure. In the era of stand-up comedy making headlines, the channel has rolled out a special Kavi Sammelan for the festival, serving up a mix of smart, crisp jokes and shaayari and the kind of tried-and-tested (read: delightfully plagiarised) humour every ’90s kid grew up with.

From traffic cop quips to silly wordplay, the familiar punchlines are oddly comforting—like a warm hug for your funny bone. It’s the perfect mindless escape when you just want to switch off and laugh. Tune in this Holi for a riot of nostalgia and giggles!

YouTube

Books that speak

In a world where screens dominate entertainment, Books That Speak is bringing storytelling back. It carries forward this love for storytelling, making books accessible to children through their YouTube channel, website and podcasts. They narrate children’s stories in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati. Their recent Holi-themed audiobooks tells a heartwarming tale of children celebrating the festival at an old-age home. The story conveys the importance of respecting and cherishing elder family members, reminding young listeners that elders deserve love and care.

booksthatspeak.com