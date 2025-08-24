Breaking News
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Indulge in these boxes of treats this festive season

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Indulge in these boxes of treats this festive season

Updated on: 25 August,2025 01:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Team SMD |

Heartfelt as prasad, and just as special when shared with loved ones on your Ganpati visits, the season’s sweet stars arrive dressed in creativity, nostalgia, and a touch of indulgence.

File pics

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Indulge in these boxes of treats this festive season
A celebration of plenty

An indulgent range of handcrafted modaks curated by Chef Raghvendra Singh—think Ukadiche, Mawa, Kesar and Pistachio, alongside festive favourites like Gulkand, Chocolate, Hazelnut, Butterscotch, Strawberry, and Biscoff.
Meetha by Radisson
Available at: Goregaon, Khar (14th Road) and Borivli West outlets
Price: Rs 1050 onwards



Tradition with a twist


This year, try their Anjeer Modak, made with sun-dried figs, jaggery, and house-made mawa, meets the flaky, ghee-kissed Karanji Bon Bon filled with saffron-scented coconut. Wholesome, nostalgic, yet refreshingly new.
Hatti & Giraffe
Available at: hattiandgiraffe.com
Price: Rs 945

Nostalgia in every bite

Sweet little joys of the season come wrapped as modaks and laddus—Chocolate Hazelnut, Puran Poli, Malta Orange, and Ukadiche on one side, Motichur, Aai’s Rava Laddu, and Nolen Gur & Coconut Kheer Kadam on the other. All handcrafted, vegetarian, and preservative-free.
Bombay Sweet Shop
Available at: www.bombaysweetshop.com
Price: Rs 195 onwards

Heritage meets haute

From saffron-laced Rabdi and lush Chocolate Raspberry to nutty Pistachio Praline, each handcrafted modak blends Maharashtra’s traditions with French-inspired finesse. Perfect in their elegant mithai boxes for prasad or gifting.
Artisan at Sofitel
Available at: Sofitel, BKC
Price: Rs 250 onwards

Divine delights

At Khandani Rajdhani, relish festive modaks served on rotation — Ukdiche, Coconut, Kaju, Chocolate, Dry Fruit, Rose, Kesar Mava and more — making every visit a fresh indulgence.
Khandani Rajdhani
Available at: All outlets
Price: Rs 1400 for two

