Heartfelt as prasad, and just as special when shared with loved ones on your Ganpati visits, the season’s sweet stars arrive dressed in creativity, nostalgia, and a touch of indulgence.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Indulge in these boxes of treats this festive season

A celebration of plenty

An indulgent range of handcrafted modaks curated by Chef Raghvendra Singh—think Ukadiche, Mawa, Kesar and Pistachio, alongside festive favourites like Gulkand, Chocolate, Hazelnut, Butterscotch, Strawberry, and Biscoff.

Meetha by Radisson

Available at: Goregaon, Khar (14th Road) and Borivli West outlets

Price: Rs 1050 onwards

Tradition with a twist

This year, try their Anjeer Modak, made with sun-dried figs, jaggery, and house-made mawa, meets the flaky, ghee-kissed Karanji Bon Bon filled with saffron-scented coconut. Wholesome, nostalgic, yet refreshingly new.

Hatti & Giraffe

Available at: hattiandgiraffe.com

Price: Rs 945

Nostalgia in every bite

Sweet little joys of the season come wrapped as modaks and laddus—Chocolate Hazelnut, Puran Poli, Malta Orange, and Ukadiche on one side, Motichur, Aai’s Rava Laddu, and Nolen Gur & Coconut Kheer Kadam on the other. All handcrafted, vegetarian, and preservative-free.

Bombay Sweet Shop

Available at: www.bombaysweetshop.com

Price: Rs 195 onwards

Heritage meets haute

From saffron-laced Rabdi and lush Chocolate Raspberry to nutty Pistachio Praline, each handcrafted modak blends Maharashtra’s traditions with French-inspired finesse. Perfect in their elegant mithai boxes for prasad or gifting.

Artisan at Sofitel

Available at: Sofitel, BKC

Price: Rs 250 onwards

Divine delights

At Khandani Rajdhani, relish festive modaks served on rotation — Ukdiche, Coconut, Kaju, Chocolate, Dry Fruit, Rose, Kesar Mava and more — making every visit a fresh indulgence.

Khandani Rajdhani

Available at: All outlets

Price: Rs 1400 for two