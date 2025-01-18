Gen Z needs ‘eep’: Why an entire generation is dealing with sleep deprivation

As modern lifestyle choices affect more Gen Z living in metro cities, erratic sleep habits reveal deeper issues of overstimulation, social pressure and disrupted routines. An entire generation is grappling with the cost of restless night

Gen Z often call themselves God’s “eepiest” soldiers. “Eepy”, short for sleepy, is a term coined to express feeling perpetually sleepy; not so much a badge of honour as it is a coping mechanism, an ironic mantra shared through memes in the glow of midnight screens, as an entire generation battles a silent epidemic—disturbed sleep.

With their days spent grinding through work, academics, and a sea of existential crises, nights often end up being battlegrounds where overthinking clashes with exhaustion.

Many try “sleepmaxxing” which is a trend that involves experimenting with hacks like mouth-taping to breathe better while sleeping or investing in blue-light-blocking glasses—just to snatch a few hours of rest. The brain, however, often refuses to cooperate, and thoughts buzz like an endless playlist on loop. For Gen Z, the night isn’t just for rest; it’s a retreat from the chaos of the day. The glow of the screen — Instagram reels, late-night texts, and the dopamine-driven compulsion — is almost hypnotic. While this might seem like a lifestyle choice, it’s rooted in deeper behavioural and physiological patterns.

Dr Aparna Ramakrishnan, consultant psychiatrist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

Sleep deprivation results from disruption of the circadian rhythm—a natural 24-hour cycle that regulates the body’s wake-sleep schedule and affects various bodily systems. “You cannot fall asleep, so you get on your phone, but the increased screen time and overexposure to blue light, which is the light that is emitted from screens, interferes in the production of melatonin,” notes Dr Aparna Ramakrishnan, a consultant psychiatrist at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Melatonin is a hormone that helps regulate sleep and circadian rhythms. The pineal gland in the brain produces melatonin in response to darkness. So when one is exposed to blue light, it interferes in the production of melatonin.

As per a 2023 sleep survey conducted by Nymi, a wellness brand, over 60 per cent of India’s young populations (Gen Z and young millennials) find themselves tired and fatigued during the day even after a night’s sleep.

“Human physiology is designed to maintain balance through a process called homeostasis,” notes Zia Nath, a practitioner of Biodynamic Craniosacral Therapy (BCST). “Our nervous system is like an orchestra, maintaining harmony in everything from sleep-wake cycles to eating habits and the body’s rejuvenation processes. At night, when the world quiets down, our bodies naturally shift into a calmer state,” she explains. This state, where the body unwinds and prepares for rest, is a response to the decrease in external stimulation, or Reduced External Stimulus Time (REST).

Radhika Bohra, Zia Nath, Ishani DAtta, Sunny Satpati and Mitali Tandon

In the hustle of city life, the natural cues that guide us to rest are drowned out, leaving many grappling with sleepless nights and the toll it takes on their mental and physical health. For many young urbanites, the demands of work, academics, and societal expectations dominate their daylight hours, leaving little room for personal downtime or REST.

“Anxiety is rarely about the present moment, says Ramakrishnan. “It’s about the ‘what ifs’. What if I don’t ace that exam? What if I miss out on the internship? What if my boss isn’t happy? These endless loops of negative thoughts, or rumination, are a major contributor to insomnia. And when sleep suffers, it’s often the first red flag for developing mental health issues.”

Sleep is when your body heals. Erratic sleep disrupts hormones like leptin, which signals fullness, and ghrelin, which stimulates hunger. According to Dr Ramakrishnan this imbalance can lead to binge eating, weight gain, and cravings. Hence, sleep is essential for both physical and mental health.

Radhika Bohra, a 22-year old who has just entered the workforce as a marketing and business development executive, shares, “I had very disturbed sleep when I was in college, as I was living alone and more alert about my surroundings. I also had a very erratic schedule and stayed up late on most nights. I am also an over thinker. Even now I am still a victim of restless sleep probably because of excessive screen time and work-related anxiety”.

The modern lifestyle, driven by ambition and instant gratification, further disrupts sleep. “Bed rotting”, a term often used to describe a self-care trend where people stay in bed for extended periods, engaging in passive activities like snacking, texting friends or scrolling through social media, is a way to escape the demands of daily life.

However, when “bed rotting” replaces healthy sleep patterns, it often exacerbates the very exhaustion it aims to cure. “The mind is not designed to initiate sleep on its own; this process is governed by the body’s hormonal and chemical systems,” says Nath. Continuous external stimuli — food delivery apps buzzing late into the night to social media’s endless scroll — keep the brain wired, making it difficult to relax.

Over time, circadian rhythms get disrupted further, leaving individuals feeling even more “eepy” during the day and perpetuating the cycle of unrest. “Sleep takes over when we push our bodies to their absolute limits, often around 3 am. By then, the next day has already begun,” Nath adds.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, innovators are working to address sleep disruption among young people. Sunny Satpati, founder of Evolving Apes, believes that sleep is the cornerstone of a healthy life. “While people focus on diet and exercise, restorative sleep has been ignored or compromised. Our Deep Sleep formula isn’t just about helping people fall asleep; it’s about waking up truly refreshed by bridging ancient herbal wisdom with modern science” he says.

Similarly, Mitali Tandon, founder of Morning Fresh, emphasises the importance of individualised sleep solutions. “Irregular sleep patterns and poor-quality sleep emerged as significant concerns, especially among our young customers. With the help of our in-house R&D team, we delved into understanding sleep-wake cycles and discovered that it’s not as simple as taking a melatonin tablet to reset your sleep. Every body reacts differently, which is why we developed three variants of our formula—Deep Sleep, Restful Sleep, and Beauty Sleep that are mild and non-addictive” she says.

As 21-year-old Ishani Datta, a Masters student of Gender, Media and Culture at the London School of Economics and Political Science, notes, “Last year, around this time, I had a lot going on and started taking melatonin gummies to fall asleep easily. Soon however, I was unable to sleep without them and at the peak of my dependency I was having 10mg of melatonin almost every night! I knew something had to change, and slowly started cutting them out and adopting more healthy lifestyle choices.”

“Gummies and sleeping aids can help reset your sleep cycle, but they shouldn’t be a long-term solution. Small lifestyle changes can make a big difference,” advises Ramakrishnan. These changes include having an early dinner, avoiding caffeine in the evening, reducing screen time before bed, and establishing a wind-down ritual. This can include journaling to declutter your mind.

