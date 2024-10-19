Breaking News
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Get the arty party started

Get the arty party started!

Updated on: 20 October,2024 09:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nasrin Modak Siddiqi | smdmail@mid-day.com

Turn your kid’s next birthday bash into a full-on art party—complete with awesome return gifts for every mini-artist!

Get the arty party started!

Representation pic

Boho vibes for the tiny tribe



Boho vibes, bold colours, and endless fun—this arty hangout is the perfect creative escape. Let your kids unleash their creativity at Kids Palette Art Parties, where they will create free-spirited mandalas and vibrant masterpieces. Every party becomes as unforgettable as their artwork!
Price : Rs 500 onwards
@kidspalette


Party with a pop of colour

Why just party when you can paint? Let your little artists make masterpieces while having a blast. Make your next bash lit with The Paint Social! They have provided all the supplies for a rad paint party and a pro artist to guide your little Picassos through an epic creative adventure. No matter their skill level, it’s all about good vibes and endless creativity!
Price : Rs 1,500 onwards
@thepaintsocial

Colour up every hangout

Prepare those brushes for a paint party about fun, colour, and chill. Whether you use gouache, watercolour, or acrylics, Nishita Kashyap and her squad at Bombay Painting Club will bring all the art supplies and guide your little crew through a chill and creative session. This is perfect for adding artistic energy to any kids’ birthday bash.
Price : Rs 500 onwards
@bombaypaintingclub

Paint your world bright

Let the colours fly, and the creativity shines—it will be a vibrant ride with Paintology by Vinisha. Your little artists will dive into the colourful world of fluid art, canvas painting, and palette knife techniques. It’s the perfect way to amp up your celebration with splashes of creativity!
Price : Rs 850 onwards
@paintology_byvinisha

Keep the creativity rolling

From mandalas to modern art, this party is about to get seriously creative! Art Affair serves up the coolest range of art experiences—from traditional techniques like lippen to modern fluid art styles. With something for every age group, this creative hangout will spark inspiration and make your kiddo’s party unforgettable!
Price: Rs 800 onwards
@artaffair bypritigala

