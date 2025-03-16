Gifts of faith: Check out these five unique gifting options for Ramzan and Eid

Sunday mid-day curates the finest gifts and décor for Ramzan and Eid
Representation pic
Rooted in reverence
People Jewl creates Islamic jewellery that goes beyond adornment—it reflects faith, identity, and heritage. Blending tradition with modern elegance, each piece is thoughtfully designed to be meaningful and personal. Crafted with precision using 92.5 silver, ethically sourced gemstones, and traditional Islamic symbols, their jewelry epitomises timeless beauty with a contemporary touch.
People Jewl
PRICE: Rs 699 onwards
TO BUY: peoplejewl.in
Artistry meets soul
Elevate your space with faith-inspired home décor by Auromin that blends elegance, spirituality, and modern aesthetics. Crafted with precision, each handmade piece—including wooden or metal wall clocks, wall art, Islamic wall decor, designer tables, and paintings—honours tradition while offering customisation options, allowing you to create a home that reflects your personal style and devotion.
Auromin
PRICE: Rs 449 onwards
TO ORDER: www.auromin.in
Children’s nook
Founded by two passionate moms, The Islamic Kid Store is dedicated to making Islamic learning fun and engaging for children.
With a carefully curated selection of books, games, toys, and DVDs, they bring faith-based education to life. Sourcing high-quality products from the UK, Australia, Dubai, and Malaysia ensures authenticity and affordability. Their collection also includes beautiful posters and décor, perfect for Ramzan and Eid gifting.
The Islamic Kid Store
PRICE: Rs 50 onwards
TO BUY: theislamickidstore.com
Handmade, with love
Celebrate the spirit of the holy month with The Art & Designs’ exclusive range of personalised gifts and custom hampers, perfect for sharing joy with loved ones. Specialising in Eid hampers and unique keepsakes, they craft thoughtful gifts that make every moment memorable.
The Art & Designs
PRICE: Rs 500 onwards
TO BUY: @theartanddesigns
Elevate your style
Al-Hadaya redefines Islamic gifting with faith-inspired presents that carry meaning beyond material value. From luxury velvet Quran gift sets and prayer mats to tasbih, attar, and personalised gifts for nikah, aqeeqa, hifz completion, and housewarmings—each piece blends tradition with elegance. Inspired by Islamic artistry, the collection also features resin art, mini Qurans, and Turkish-inspired treasures. More than just gifts, every creation reflects devotion, unity, and love.
Al-Hadaya
PRICE: Rs 220 onwards
TO BUY: al-hadaya.com