Gifts of faith: Check out these five unique gifting options for Ramzan and Eid

Sunday mid-day curates the finest gifts and décor for Ramzan and Eid

Rooted in reverence

People Jewl creates Islamic jewellery that goes beyond adornment—it reflects faith, identity, and heritage. Blending tradition with modern elegance, each piece is thoughtfully designed to be meaningful and personal. Crafted with precision using 92.5 silver, ethically sourced gemstones, and traditional Islamic symbols, their jewelry epitomises timeless beauty with a contemporary touch.

People Jewl

PRICE: Rs 699 onwards

TO BUY: peoplejewl.in

Artistry meets soul

Elevate your space with faith-inspired home décor by Auromin that blends elegance, spirituality, and modern aesthetics. Crafted with precision, each handmade piece—including wooden or metal wall clocks, wall art, Islamic wall decor, designer tables, and paintings—honours tradition while offering customisation options, allowing you to create a home that reflects your personal style and devotion.

Auromin

PRICE: Rs 449 onwards

TO ORDER: www.auromin.in

Children’s nook

Founded by two passionate moms, The Islamic Kid Store is dedicated to making Islamic learning fun and engaging for children.

With a carefully curated selection of books, games, toys, and DVDs, they bring faith-based education to life. Sourcing high-quality products from the UK, Australia, Dubai, and Malaysia ensures authenticity and affordability. Their collection also includes beautiful posters and décor, perfect for Ramzan and Eid gifting.

The Islamic Kid Store

PRICE: Rs 50 onwards

TO BUY: theislamickidstore.com

Handmade, with love

Celebrate the spirit of the holy month with The Art & Designs’ exclusive range of personalised gifts and custom hampers, perfect for sharing joy with loved ones. Specialising in Eid hampers and unique keepsakes, they craft thoughtful gifts that make every moment memorable.

The Art & Designs

PRICE: Rs 500 onwards

TO BUY: @theartanddesigns

Elevate your style

Al-Hadaya redefines Islamic gifting with faith-inspired presents that carry meaning beyond material value. From luxury velvet Quran gift sets and prayer mats to tasbih, attar, and personalised gifts for nikah, aqeeqa, hifz completion, and housewarmings—each piece blends tradition with elegance. Inspired by Islamic artistry, the collection also features resin art, mini Qurans, and Turkish-inspired treasures. More than just gifts, every creation reflects devotion, unity, and love.

Al-Hadaya

PRICE: Rs 220 onwards

TO BUY: al-hadaya.com