Holi 2025: Want to attend a party? Follow this Mumbai guide to the biggest shows

If you’re confused about where to head for the most happening Holi bash this year, worry not. We’ve got you—here are Mumbai’s biggest shows and concerts that are sure to make this your most colourful Holi yet. Khelo, kudo, jiyo!

Representation pic

Spill your colours!

PIC/ISTOCK

After conducting a successful Holi party last year, Bonobo and Milkman have come together to create yet another unforgettable experience. Exuding sustainability and vibrancy, The Holi Gathering will be hosted at a secret location in the heart of Bandra. This party promises an eco-conscious extravaganza like no other! They have an electrifying lineup featuring artistes of dynamic genres like Stalvart John, Spacejams, Funk Assasin and SOIRI. It’s time to make the most colourful memories of 2025 yet, with the ethos of enjoyment with no negativity.

When: March 14, 12 pm onwards

Where: Bandra

Price: Rs 850 onwards

To Book: skillboxes.com

Splash Splash!



DJ TBOM. PIC/INSTAGRAM

Looking for something exquisite to make your Holi a vivid celebration? Holi Shit 2025 in association with Praia is here for the second time and is set to be the biggest rooftop party in all of Mumbai! Buzzing with India’s famous wedding DJ aka TBOM with versatiles like DJ Amit and DJ Aarsih, get ready to bang your head out this year. Play with organic colours, inflatable pools and rain showers!

When: March 14, 10 am onwards

Where: Praia Bar & Kitchen

Price: Rs 2,000 onwards

To Book: district.in

Bura na maano!



PIC/INSTAGRAM

Have a smashing time at the Country Club Holi celebrations with a live DJ, a rain dance zone and so much more. There will be a bar with an eclectic selection of mocktails and cocktails to keep the festive spirit at an all-time high. After feasting at the live food counters, you can end the night with hot desi ghee jalebi and thandai. After all, who says Holi is just about colours?

When: March 14, 9 am

Where: Country Club, Kandivli

Price: Rs 499 onwards

To Book: BMS

Partyin’ with Martin



Martin Garrix. PIC/X

Tune into the world of Martin Garrix and join in the world’s biggest Holi celebrations. As Garrix lights the stage up with his electrifying beats, fans come in together to play with organic based colours. Let the massive, heart-pounding tracks take over your hearts and minds as you lose yourself into the festival of rang-birangi colours.

When: March 14, 2 pm onwards

Where: DY Patil Stadium

Price: Rs 299 onwards

To Book: BMS

Rang barse



PIC/INSTAGRAM

Have your hearts come alive with Seedhe Maut and Ritviz in It’s A Holi Thing! With free colour packets for all attendees, to traditional Holi delights like thandai, this concert has it all. Jam-packed with hits one after the other, this is one party that’s going to leave you high on colours.

When: March 14, 10 am onwards

Where: MMRDA Grounds

Price: Rs 999 onwards

To Book: district.in