From BBQ to desserts: Indulge in these unique Christmas offerings in Mumbai

Set a table at home or head to our line up of eateries for the perfect festive spread

For roasts and meals

Chef Sinatra Rodrigues’s Christmas Special at The Legacy Kitchen’s Black Olive has cutlets, prawns wrapped in chicken bacon, jacket potatoes stuffed with sour cream and cheese, corn cheese balls, cottage cheese chops, stroganoff, spaghetti and lamb chops. Mains include a whole roast chicken served with mashed potatoes, grilled veggies, garlic bread, and fresh strawberries and banoffee pie. There’s buff steak tenderloin and Indian salmon steak in lemon butter sauce too.

Black Olive, Andheri

PRICE: Rs 185 onwards

TO ORDER: 9833393294

For fun sweets

Make everything merrier with hot fudge, chocolates, brownies, cookies, and all things sweet at Toujours. Their chocolate advent calendar will make the countdown to Christmas more exciting. Decked up with delectable surprises for each day, this finger-licking delight contains everything from biscuit-coated chocolates to decadent chocolate pralines. The perfect Yultide gift for your loved ones.

Toujours, Andheri

PRICE: Rs 900 onwards

TO ORDER: 9867676070

For fun treats

To spread holiday cheer, Shreya Gupta, founder and pastry chef of Essange, has introduced an array of chocolate bombs, sugar cookies, cakesicles and mini cakes in Santa Claus, snowman, Christmas wreath and Christmas tree designs with customisable flavours, colours and frosting. we declare it the right option for a solo binge night, and for sharing, alike.

Essange, Juhu

PRICE: Rs 600 onwards

TO ORDER: 7208496291

For sannas and teas

Walk into the recently-launched Cloud Cafe for Goan delicacies and selection of teas. Along with the classic plain sanna, there’s spinach, beetroot, black pepper, curry leaf and quinoa variants to pair with Cafreal curry. Yuletide reminds Pallavi Singhal of winters in North India. “One [particular] Christmas with family and friends from Germany,” she says, “when we had a fabulous barbeque and sat around the bonfire watching a movie outdoors in Chandigarh’s winter, is my favourite.”

Cloud Cafe, Bandra

PRICE: Rs 99 onwards

TO ORDER: 8928124310

For lavish spreads

Celebrate with friends and family at Kyma. Their season’s menu has avocado and berries crostini, harissa marinated salmon tikka, butter poached lobster, and delectable, themed cocktails.

Kyma, BKC

PRICE: Rs 3,000 for two (approx)

TO ORDER: 9372952680

For pizzas and roasts

Make much merriment with flavourful food, great cocktails, a dazzling Christmas tree and live music at the Blue-Bop café. Their noel menu has memorable treats like the Christmas tree pizza, stuffed mushrooms, roast chicken, snowball brownie, and Christmas custard. Wear clothes that stretch!

Blue-Bop café, Khar

PRICE: Rs 400 onwards

TO ORDER: 9372202586

For decadent desserts

Naimita Jagasia, founder and chef of An Ode To Gaia will explore plates and desserts at Plural. Pounce on the fig balsamic cheesecake, bibimbap, pumpkin gnocchi and red wine raspberry entremets. “They are perfect for the season of parties,” she adds. Vedant Shah’s, founder of Plural, favourites include the lemongrass entremet, tofu banh mi, yellow curry, and the cocktails feeling thorny (rose, rhubarb and rum) and guava nice day (guava, Thai chilli, coconut soda gin).

PluralXAn ode to gaia, Fort

PRICE: Rs 450 onwards

TO ORDER: 9892382740

