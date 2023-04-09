How Bandra's Candies is becoming a prominent part of Mumbai’s cultural scene

Bandra’s OG cafe Candies evolves into a community art space, hosting events and workshops for culture lovers

Dr Kiran Palande, a regular patron of Candies, at the Tote painting workshop

If you find yourself at Candies some time this week, don’t be surprised to find a pottery workshop in progress at the Portuguese villa-style cafe. Known for its multi-storied layout and European ambience, the landmark in Pali Hill has become an enthusiastic contributor to the cultural scene in Mumbai. The rather surprising movement has its roots in the lockdown, when the cafe started sharing artwork and poetry created by its patrons on its official Instagram page. This sparked off the idea of collaborating with artists and musicians to have workshops that showcase their talents.



“Last year, we thought up ways in which we could solidify this relationship and thus opened up one of our spaces, called Casa Candies, for art, craft and creative workshops. It’s been a great run so far and we are grateful to Mumbai’s creative community for finding inspiration in our cafe,” Beverly Pereira, who works alongside her father and founder Allan Pereira, tells mid-day.



Journal Party by Kioku Creations and Aurora Events

The cafe now hosts a range of workshops, spanning diverse categories. There’s something for the art lover, the culinary enthusiast, and even the French food connoisseur. And the kiddos are not forgotten either—there are activities curated for them too. “At Casa Candies, we offer a space to artists to connect with the community as well as with those who wish to try their hand at a new art form,” Pereira says. “One almost feels cut off from the city—there’s nature and lots of peace and quiet.”

The 31-year-old café, with its eclectic mix of European décor, including Portuguese, Spanish, and Grecian styles, shares a close connection with the art community. On the “Wall of Art” section, paintings by over 20 artists from the Urban Sketchers Mumbai (USK) feature prominently.

Pereira says she is excited for the drum circle and the bundle dye workshop, which shall take place over the Easter weekend. For those interested in the voiceover industry, there’s a special workshop, as well as a guide to creating insta-worthy travel journals. Other workshops that might catch your fancy include a coffee art workshop and a drum playing workshop, all of which available are for people of all ages and backgrounds.

WHEN: April 8 to April 30, 4 PM to 8 PM

WHERE: Casa Candies, on the upper level of Candies, Pali Hill, Bandra West

COST: Between Rs 1300 to Rs 2000 (lower rates for children)

TO BOOK: Call 9820792918

