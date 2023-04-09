From music to magic: Here’s a list of fun things to do in Mumbai this week

Groove to Yo Yo Honey Singh WHEN: April 15, 3 PM; WHERE: MMRDA Grounds; PRICE: Rs 1099 onwards; TO BUY: Tickets available on bookmyshowcom

Yo Yo Honey Singh

Curated by Arpika Bhosale, Yusra Husain, Sharanya Kumar and Christalle Fernandes

Magic and mentalism

Illusionist, mind-reader, and mentalist Karan Singh Magic is back to dazzle audiences by uncovering their deepest thoughts. By blending psychology with magic, this magician aims to blow one’s mind with his crazy illusions.

>>>

WHEN: April 15 - April 23

WHERE: Venue to be announced

PRICE: Rs 499

TO BUY: Tickets available on bookmyshow.com

Summer Carnival

Ethiros Theatre Group’s Summer Carnival has a colorful array of activities lined up for kids. From puppetry to public speaking, children from ages 6-10 will be able to explore their creative sides. The workshops will span 10 days.

>>>

WHEN: April 10 - April 21, 12 PM to 1 PM

WHERE: The Jeff Goldberg Studio

PRICE: Rs 5000

TO BUY: Tickets available on bookmyshow.com

Ultra-fun!

What better way to kick off summer than losing yourself in a night of trendy EDM? The artist line-up has been curated to create a premier electronic music event

WHEN: April 14, 5 pm

WHERE: Nesco Centre Hall 4, Goregaon

PRICE: Rs 999 onwards

TO BUY: BookMyShow (bookmyshow.com)

An instrumental celebration

This week, NCPA brings you Saz-e-Bahar, a special showcase celebrating the musical instruments from the Indian subcontinent. This is the tenth edition of the two-day festival, and will have four eminent instrumentalists of different categories: drums-percussion (tabla), string-plucked (mandolin, sitar, sursingar and mohanveena).

>>>

WHEN: April 14 and 15, 6:30 pm

WHERE: Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA

PRICE: Rs 180 (members); Rs 200 (public)

TO BUY: NCPA Box Office

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Aili Seghetti, 48 Cuddler and pleasure mapper

>>>

AVAILABLE FOR: Cuddling and physical mapping sessions

CHARGES: Rs 10,000 for 90 minutes

CONTACT: theintimacycurator.com

Many of us don’t know how to resolve our feelings of despair and rejection, grief and loneliness. We then tend to push these emotions, deep down our hearts, minds and bodies. For such times, Aili Seghetti seems to have found the perfect solution. “Through the physical mapping service, we help people realise their points of pleasure, relaxation or arousal by sensations produced by various types of touch--hard and soft or through feathers and other mediums. This is only for therapeutic purposes and no sexual arousal of the genitals is involved. The first 30-minutes of the session involve asking the clients all sorts of questions about their needs and boundaries,” says Aili.

RECOMMENDED BY: Amit, 35, broke up with his girlfriend of five years and missing the physical intimacy, approached Seghetti and her team at The Intimacy Curator. “My first cuddling session was so strange, because I had never experienced being so close to a stranger,” says the engineer. “We cuddled for an hour while I was talking about my ex, family and life.”

Also Read: As Taylor Swift's Eras world tour gets underway, this Mumbai duo's tribute performance is for all Swifties