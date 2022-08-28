It’s time for stories

Want to introduce your children to Bappa and his antics? Try these books that tell you more about Lord Ganesha

Just a few days to go for Ganesh Chaturthi, and tiny tots are buzzing with questions about the arrival of the elephant god, and why is a big pandal taking up the space where they usually play. Here is a list of books containing simplified stories that may help.

The elephant-headed kid

Sanjay Patel & Emily Haynes’ Ganesha’s Sweet Tooth is an interpretation of the story where Ganpati intends to take a bite of a huge jaw-breaker laddoo but breaks one of his tusks. He is really upset at losing an important tooth, but the wise poet Vyasa shows him how the broken can be useful in many ways.

Ganesha in episodes

The 151 Episodes of Lord Ganesha by Sawan Books is a compilation of different tales, popular and lesser-known, dug up from the Vedas and Puranas, explained in simple language accompanied by coloured illustrations.

For some laughs

Lord Ganesha’s Feast of Laughter by Meena Uberoi doesn’t only revolve around a number of mythological tales, but also talks about little-known stories from ancient texts—about how he stopped Ravana from becoming all-powerful, how he orbited the entire world without moving an inch, and how he swallowed Lord Vishnu, Lord Brahma and Goddess Lakshmi in one gulp!

With mom’s magic

Bhakti Mathur’s Amma, Tell Me About Ganesha is about two children’s — Klaka and Kiki — curiousity about Ganesh Chaturthi. Their mother tells them the story about Ganpati’s birth, why he is the first god to be worshipped before embarking on any new venture, and how he fought Lord Shiva and got his elephant head.

Friends with the mouse

Ganesha’s Mousecapade by Swamini Supriyananda is an adaptation of stories from the Puranas about how Ganpati can shrink our difficulties, and tells deep mystical concepts in a fun and entertaining way. Supriyananda is a psychologist-turned-monk, storyteller, and a spiritual teacher.

