Valentine's Day 2025: Celebrate different relationships in your life with these unique ideas

Who said Valentine’s Day was just for lovers? It could be for anyone you appreciate—mom, dad, behen, doggie, bff, boss… ya, even yourself! Here’s how to show you care

Go on an artist’s date

Author Julia Cameron came up with the idea of an Artist’s Date in her bestselling book The Artists’ Way. It is a once-weekly solo expedition to do something that interests you or helps you grow, and woo the artist inside you. Plan it well, and do all the things you love doing—go to a bookshop, watch a movie, attend an exhibition, go for a poetry crawl, learn pole dancing; anything goes. I would even say, add a solo meal and a glass of wine to end the day. Journal, write down all the thoughts that came and went, and celebrate yourself.

A coffee and a thank-you note

When you love someone you remember how they take their coffee—black, with almond milk, or with that added froth; from the corner coffee chain, or from that homegrown indie brand. Write a note telling them how they make your life better, and get it delivered with the coffee of their choice. This is a perfect gift for your boss.

Spend time with your parents

I have learnt that parents never want fancy shows of affection. They want to keep it simple—run their errands with them and get lunch at their favourite place, and they will be happy. Maybe take mom shopping, and go on walk with dad, as you listen to him talk politics? Then in the evening, make them chai and watch their favourite show with them. Bas, their Valentine’s Day is successful.

If pets are your best friends

What a dog loves more than anything is spending time in nature with their best friend—that’s you. So head out on a trek, find a water body nearby and let them unleash their inner vagabond. If you have a cat—it’s catnip for them, and wine for you!

Manis, pedis with the Galentine

Your Galentine could be anyone—mom, sister, sister-in-law or that office bestie. And the best to chat and gossip is as your get your nails done together. After the gussying up, plan a boozy lunch or dinner—and if you don’t want to be jostling for a table at Veronica’s or any of the Bandra usuals with in-love couples, sit at home and find a movie you can watch as you chat to your heart’s content.