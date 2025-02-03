A key highlight of the day was the Walkathon, which saw more than 250 participants walking through the rich history of Indian Railways

More than 250 people took part in the Walkathon organised by Central Railway. Pic/CR

Listen to this article CR organises exhibition, walkathon to celebrate 100 years of electrification of Indian Railways x 00:00

Central Railway (CR) marked a historic milestone on Monday celebrating 100 years of Railway Electrification. The journey of electric traction in India began on February 3 in 1925, when the Great Indian Peninsula Railway (GIPR), now known as Central Railway, launched the first electric train (EMU) between Bombay Victoria Terminus (now Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) and Kurla Harbour, covering a distance of 16 km. The day marked the shift from steam-powered locomotives to electric traction on Indian Railways.

On this occasion, Dharam Veer Meena, the General Manager of Central Railway and the chief guest for the day, led a series of celebratory events that reflected on the past, present, and future of Indian Railways.

The celebrations began with a traditional welcome for Meena, who was greeted by the rhythmic beats of 'Lezim', a folk dance from Maharashtra. The General Manager then inaugurated an exhibition that showcased the evolution of electric traction. The exhibition featured informative display boards, miniature working models, a short film, and exhibits detailing technological advancements over the years.

A key highlight of the day was the Walkathon, which saw more than 250 participants walking through the rich history of Indian Railways. The Walkathon culminated at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), where a grand function was organised. Meena felicitated retired officers who had contributed to the growth of Central Railway, including former General Managers and Principal Chief Electrical Engineers, for their exceptional service.

The event also saw the release of a short film that narrated the journey of 100 years of railway electrification. Additionally, a detailed presentation on 'The Journey of Electrification' was delivered by Vineet Kumar, Chief Electrical Engineer (Construction).

The function also saw presentations from leading industry players such as Tata Power, Siemens, Alstom, Wabtec, and the Rail Fan Club, who shared their perspectives on the future of electrification in India.

In his speech, Meena said, “Today, we stand at a pivotal moment — a confluence of history and progress — as we celebrate a century of electrification in Indian Railways. With Central Railway achieving 100 per cent electrification of its broad-gauge network in February 2023, we are now reaping the rewards of our steadfast commitment. As we commemorate this milestone, we also look towards the future with ambition and optimism. We are dedicated to continuous innovation, improving services, embracing new technologies, and ensuring that Indian Railways remains the Lifeline of the Nation.”

Earlier, Rajnish Goyal, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, delivered the welcome speech. A cultural programme performed by artists from Central Railway was also organised on the occasion.

The function was attended by distinguished guests, including Additional General Manager Prateek Goswami, Mumbai Division's Divisional Railway Manager Hiresh Mina, along with Principal Heads of Departments and senior officers from headquarters and divisions.