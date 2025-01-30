Tata Power-DDL secures 17 convictions in electricity theft cases in last 9 months

The statement further urged citizens to refrain from illegal activities and report power theft to ensure a fair and stable electricity supply

As part of its ongoing crackdown on power pilferage, the Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL) has secured 17 convictions in electricity theft cases between April 2024 and January 2025.

The efforts to curb power theft have led to the conviction of 78 people in north and northwest Delhi under Section 135 of the Electricity Act since 2007, with courts imposing heavy fines on offenders, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL) said in a statement.

Taking stringent action against electricity theft, Tata Power-DDL filed criminal cases against offenders in the Special Electricity Court, Rohini.

Acknowledging the severity of these cases, the court handed down convictions, reinforcing the discom's commitment to preventing power theft and protecting the interests of law-abiding consumers, the company said.

The statement further urged citizens to refrain from illegal activities and report power theft to ensure a fair and stable electricity supply.

Tata Power-DDL's Chief Commercial Officer lauded the team's efforts in tackling electricity theft and holding violators accountable.

"Our commitment is to uphold the integrity of customer services and create a sustainable energy future. Customers who pay their bills regularly should not suffer due to illegal activities by a few," she stated.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever