From pastries to cocktails: Here are 10 best mango delicacies across Mumbai

Mango means memories and madness. Team Sunday mid-day is drooling as they share their favourite offerings in the city

Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

A bowlful of yellow summer # Christalle Fernandes

As we dip into the glass of Dessert Junction’s Mango sundae, we reflect on the sweet taste of Mumbai’s sweltering summers and the ice creams our grandmothers got for us. Topped with bite-sized mango kulfi pieces, the six-inch glass overflows with the sweetness of vanilla and mango ice cream scoops topped with mango pieces, cut into squares. By the time we reach the end of the swirl-shaped glass, we feel a longing for the dessert, just like the vagaries of summer. This mango sundae fills us with nostalgia and cold delight, and a bowlful of golden summer memories that will stay with us long after the season has gone.

>>>

Dessert Junction

PRICE: Rs 315

WHERE: Dessert Junction, near Tata Croma, Himmat Nagar, Borivli West

Sugar rush # Nidhi Lodaya

Theobroma has been the go-to place for desserts for my family. From chocolate, cheesecake to pineapple—we love it all. Every year, their mango menu is something we look forward to. If you have tried their pineapple pastry, you will surely love their fresh cream mango pastry too—it is light , fresh and layered with chunks of mango. Their mango menu also includes a cheesecake, tart and a mango cheesecake jar.

>>>

Theobroma

PRICE: Rs 140

WHERE: theobroma.in

Mango mania # Mitali Parekh

Aamras-puri, to me, announces mango season. My aaji would stand and make as many puris it took to satiate three ravenous grandchildren who were well into their 20s. Now I go to Soam or Aaswad, mostly Soam because they also give the best side—crispy, thinly sliced bitter gourd sabzi. It’s the best combination, and while I can replicate this at home, the joy of eating aamraspuri is in not making the puris yourself. Wash it down with their cucumber chaas.

>>>

Soam

PRICE: Rs 400

WHERE: Sadguru Sadan, Babulnath, Chowpatty

Make it healthy # Aastha Atray Banan

That Mango can be consumed in a healthy way was revealed to me when I chanced upon the mango salad at Bombay Salad Co. that has kale, mango, onions, jalapenos, pomegranate and my favourite part—mango. The almond shavings add a nutty crunch to it all.

>>>

Bombay Salad Co.

PRICE: Rs 460

WHERE: 16th Rd, Bandra West

A chatpata cooler # Nidhi Lodaya

Aam panna or kairi panna as some call it takes me back to summer vacations as a kid when my grandmother used to make us fresh batches on a daily basis. Filling it up in a bottle and sipping on it while playing with friends is when I have enjoyed the aam panna most. If there is any version of it that comes close to what my grandmother made, it’s Aram. Enjoy it with a spicy missal, vada pav or thalipeeth.

Or just stop by for a quick cool drink and you are set to go!

>>>

Aram

PRICE: Rs 25

WHERE: Aram, opposite CST station

Storm before the high # Tinaz Nooshian

Can a cocktail translate an act of nature and trap it in a glass for the tippler to experience? It’s possible if the drink is Kalboishakhi, and the restaurant, Oh! Calcutta. The Tardeo-based Bengali cuisine eatery serves a house special with a vodka kick that looks mysteriously green and muddy, carrying the fresh zing of raw mangoes or aamporashorbot (the Bong take on aam panna) and a feel of the evening hailstorms that Bengal and Orissa are famous for. Kalboishakhi or the nor’wester is characterised by the sudden looming of thick clouds, gales strong enough to uproot trees, and a heavy but short burst of rain. Tagore wrote a poem inspired by the phenomenon. Oh! Calcutta made a drink.

>>>

Kalboishakhi, Oh! Calcutta

PRICE: R395 onwards

WHERE: Oh! Calcutta, Hotel Rosewood, ground floor, Tulsiwadi Path, Tardeo

Bliss in a bowl # Gautam S Mengle

Mango season reminds us of the Mango Rabri falooda bowl at Baba Falooda. They also have a mango falooda, but the melt-in-your-mouth combination of mango pulp, rabri and falooda is simply too heavenly to resist. Clearly not a time to be thinking about calories.

>>>

Baba Falooda

PRICE: Rs 200

WHERE: All outlets

Raw Emotion # Arpika Bhosale

We moved to Ulwe last year and are always on the prowl for something local and different. Our recent find is this raw mango onion chutney that came with our parathas. It’s a bit spicy, salty and sweet and this khatta-meetha flavour goes with almost anything you have.

>>>

Mirchi

PRICE: Rs 144

WHERE: Zomato or Swiggy

Diced and sliced # Jane Borges

Years ago, we shared a mango waffle with a date and memories of that meal—not date—emerged when we tried the mango pancake at Poetry by Love and Cheesecake. Diced mango and fresh cream sandwiched between flat cakes and soft serve as icing went well with maple syrup and mango compote.

>>>

Poetry by Love and Cheesecake

PRICE: Rs 450

WHERE: All outlets

Dollops of memories # Nasrin Modak Siddiqi

Summer brings back memories of late evening drives in our Bawa friend’s trusty red Maruti 800 that around six of us packed ourselves into. After a walk on Marine Drive, we’d go straight to queue up for the seasonal treat at Sukh Sagar—fresh cream and mango. When the door of the car opened, we’d fall off like a pack of cards. Then we’d savour every spoonful of the creamy deliciousness, making satiated sounds—judgemental glares be damned. Like good bacchas, we’d pack some for the old granny at home too.

>>>

Sukh Sagar

PRICE: Rs 200

WHERE: Girgaon Chowpatty