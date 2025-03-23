Martyr’s Day 2025: Immerse in these books and plays to learn more about India's freedom fighters

This Martyr’s Day, we recommend to you literature to understand our heroes better

The statues of revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru at National Martyrs Memorial Hussainiwala, in Punjab. Pics/Wikimedia Commons

The supreme sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on this day 94 years ago was a turning point in India’s freedom struggle. This Shaheed Divas, let’s revisit the stories of the revolutionaries that continue to inspire us with their thoughts, grit, and actions. Sunday mid-day has curated these books and plays you can watch to learn more about our heroes:

Gagan Damama Bajyo

Crafted by actor and singer Piyush Mishra, this play brings to life Bhagat Singh’s life journey between 1923 and 1931. Poignant and extremely dramatic, it traverses through significant events that shaped Shaheed-e-Azam’s radicalism and eventual martyrdom. From his ideological evolution to his fervent patriotism, Mishra’s work humanises Bhagat Singh while celebrating his unwavering determination to liberate India. The play is featured at Prithvi Theatre once every year.

Sukhdev

This insightful book by AK Gandhi explores the journey of Sukhdev Thapar. Known for his role in the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association and his immense contribution to India’s freedom struggle, Gandhi’s account sheds light on the hero’s influential ideas and his enduring legacy, ensuring his name continues to inspire generations. You can purchase the book on Amazon.

Rajguru

This biographical account by Kavita Garg delves into the life and sacrifice of Shivaram Rajguru, who was martyred alongside Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev. The book captures his valour, commitment to India’s Independence, and his role in the historic assassination of a British officer. You can purchase of copy online.

Why I Am an Atheist and Other Essays

This book comprises Bhagat Singh’s seminal essay, written while awaiting execution, where he questions faith, religious dogma, and societal norms. It reveals the revolutionary’s razor-sharp intellect, his unwavering belief in rationalism, and his critique of colonial oppression. It’s a thought-provoking read that continues to inspire debates on atheism, politics, and liberty. It can be purchased online.

Jail Notebook and Other Writings

Compiled with an insightful introduction by Chaman Lal, this compilation presents Bhagat Singh’s intellectual depth during his incarceration. It includes his reflections on social justice, colonialism, and revolutionary politics. Published by LeftWord Books, it’s a treasure trove of thoughts from one of India’s most influential revolutionaries. The book can be purchased on the official website of LeftWord books, or at its store in New Delhi.