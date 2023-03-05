History, beauty and food: Here's why you need to indulge in these unique experiences this week

We are glad that someone, somewhere is at least documenting these architectural wonders for future generations, and it is being done in a digitised format

Entrance of the Dilgaron ki Masjid, Achalpur, Maharashtra. Pic/Sayyeed Aadil

Little did we know that Achalpur city in the state, is filled with historic mosques. Most of these are smaller in size as compared to others in the neighbouring cities and states, and haven’t received as much attention even from history buffs. But this account on Twitter, Mosques of India, is not one of those—we were hooked as it served on one enlightening bit of information after another, about the structures covering eras around the country. Carefully curated photos accompany these posts, which take one into the calm and intricately carved structures such as the Adhai Din ka Jhopra Masjid, Ajmer, commissioned by Sultan Qutb-ud-Din-Aibak in 1192 CE. The dilapidated condition of masjids such as the Kakrabad Mosque in Uttar Pradesh, built in 1776, leaves us wondering about the failing restoration attempts of historical buildings. We are glad that someone, somewhere is at least documenting these architectural wonders for future generations, and it is being done in a digitised format.

@MosquesOf, Twitter

Hair’s a big hit

The highest number of posts saved in this writer’s collection are those from Afghani influencer, Lale Temori. The Germany-based beauty and fashion content creator is our favourite pitstop when looking for an easy-to-recreate, chic and effortless hairstyle. Temori’s USP is her non-elaborate ways of showing a hairstyle which we can neatly try at home and at least appear to have made an effort. Temori also gives hair care tips, which we are yet to try out, but perhaps you can begin.

@lale.temori, Instagram

Godrej men and their hustle

Every time we hear the name Godrej, trusty steel almirahs come to mind and then of course one of the OG business families of India, the Godrej family. To inspire young readers with Godrej’s story, started 125 years ago in Lalbaug as a small company manufacturing locks and safes, Amar Chitra Katha has published two illustrated books (R90 each) on founders Pirojsha Godrej and Ardeshir and the latter’s son, Naval Godrej. We loved the books—with their simple storytelling of a family that was resilient to give India an identity with made-in-India goods. The book is also interspersed with information about pre-Independence times—it explains the definition of a colony, and how the Indian National Congress held industrial exhibitions to spread awareness about Indian goods. Reading the books left us in awe at their never-say-die spirit, and made us feel patriotic, which we cherished the most.

india.amarchitrakatha.com

Lip-stack that leaves a mark

We were recently gifted a pack of Gush beauty’s four-in-one liquid lipstick stack in collaboration with actor Palak Tiwari (Rs 1,050). Instead of just letting it expire, like the fate of most of our makeup products, we thought of giving it a go. The brand asks you to mix and match the colours, but we decided to keep it simple and just go with the pinkish-nude colour it had at the bottom of the stack (we don’t exactly know which shade it was, because they have omitted naming the individual mini lipstick bottles). The pack said smudge-proof, long-lasting for 12 hours, etc... haven’t we heard that before? But here comes the surprise. We used our fingers to dab just a bit of the product (going too much on the lip is clearly not our thing). But oh boy! It lasts longer than our Mac lipsticks which cost a bomb. The tiny bottles are easy to carry around even in the smallest of purses, but the problem lies in the quality of the plastic that the stack is made of. Without applying any pressure, in just about two uses, it cracked wide, is falling apart and our mini lipsticks are not really stack-able anymore.

gushbeauty.com

Choco-licious delight

The search for a decadent, melt-in-the-mouth slab of chocolate can sometimes be never-ending. We recently tried the Rhine Valley handmade, artisanal chocolate in crunchy milk caramel flavour (R495 for 100 gms). Let’s first take a moment to describe its enticing exterior—the coffee-coloured caramel meandering through the milk bar in an endless swirl. We didn’t refrigerate it, and when we broke ourselves a piece, unlike most milk chocolate bars, it was still firm and not gooey. A bite later, we could feel the deliciously creamy texture of the chocolate lingering in our mouth; the slight crunch of caramel didn’t take away from the experience. This was easily a favourite.

cococart.in