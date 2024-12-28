Breaking News
New Year 2025 | Baking to dancing, attend these workshops in Mumbai to learn new skills as you enter a new year

Updated on: 29 December,2024 09:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Junisha Dama | junisha.dama@mid-day.com

Wondering how 2024 whizzed by so fast and wishing you’d done more? Here are some workshops where you can pick up a new skill to make 2025 count

The Pichwai art form features large devotional Hindu paintings, usually on fabric. Representational pics/istock

Bake crafted wool rolls, focaccia and more at this workshop
Bake your bread and eat it too
The aroma of fresh bread baking in oven can easily make one drool. But watching your creation rise in the oven and transform into a beautiful bake is all the more exciting. Breadmaking is not too hard, especially once you sign up for this workshop. This four-day class will teach you the art and science behind crusty, flavourful loaves that are preservative-free. By the end of it, you will have crafted wool rolls, focaccia, doughnuts, baguettes, khari, palmiers, and more. 
WHEN: January 7, 10 am onwards 
WHERE: Culinary Craft, Powai
TO BOOK: Bookmyshow


Pichwai away
You can delve into Pichwai art form this year. It is devotional Hindu paintings, usually on fabric. This workshop will tell you about the materials, where to get them, and painting techniques—all from scratch.
WHEN: January 3, 1 pm onwards 
WHERE: Shobha’s Art
Studio, Bandra West
TO BOOK: Bookmyshow


Kahaani har stage ki
Learn playwriting at this workshop hosted by playwright and poet Ramu Ramanathan, through discussions, practical exercises, and real life insights!
WHEN: January 9, 9 am onwards 
WHERE: The Cube, NMACC
TO BOOK: Bookmyshow

This styling workshop will teach you to shop for your body type
Best dressed in 2025
Attend this DIY styling workshop that will give you a module that helps you identify your body type, and understand which styles, cuts, and silhouettes work best for you. After spending a little over two hours at this workshop, you will be able to go back to your wardrobe and pick what works best for you.
WHEN: January 11, 11.30 am onwards 
WHERE: Magari Cafe, Andheri West
TO BOOK: Bookmyshow

Picture abhi baaki hai!
A two-day filmmaking workshop may not make you a pro, but it gives you a good idea about the art form. Hosted by Aditya Seth, it will help you understand film as a medium, teach you ideation for scripts, and train you on story development, pitching, production planning and rehearsals.
WHEN: January 4-5,
10.30 am onwards
WHERE: Artiste360, Fort
TO BOOK:  9321684446

Just Salsa it
Check off at least one ballroom dance form by attending this one-hour salsa workshop. Anyone between the ages of 16 and 70 can sign up for different forms of salsa for beginners. Grab your partner, or find one in the class and get twirling! 
WHEN: January 4, 6 pm onwards 
WHERE: Dorangos, Bandra West 
TO BOOK: Via Insider

Build a chair
This five-day miniature woodworking workshop will teach you to create a beautiful chair! All tools will be provided. All you have to do is show up!
WHEN: January 1, 10 am onwards
WHERE: Caple Industrial Solutions, Nalasopara 
TO BOOK: 8826124234

