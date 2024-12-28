Wondering how 2024 whizzed by so fast and wishing you’d done more? Here are some workshops where you can pick up a new skill to make 2025 count

The Pichwai art form features large devotional Hindu paintings, usually on fabric. Representational pics/istock

Listen to this article New Year 2025 | Baking to dancing, attend these workshops in Mumbai to learn new skills as you enter a new year x 00:00



Bake crafted wool rolls, focaccia and more at this workshop

Bake your bread and eat it too

The aroma of fresh bread baking in oven can easily make one drool. But watching your creation rise in the oven and transform into a beautiful bake is all the more exciting. Breadmaking is not too hard, especially once you sign up for this workshop. This four-day class will teach you the art and science behind crusty, flavourful loaves that are preservative-free. By the end of it, you will have crafted wool rolls, focaccia, doughnuts, baguettes, khari, palmiers, and more.

WHEN: January 7, 10 am onwards

WHERE: Culinary Craft, Powai

TO BOOK: Bookmyshow

Pichwai away

You can delve into Pichwai art form this year. It is devotional Hindu paintings, usually on fabric. This workshop will tell you about the materials, where to get them, and painting techniques—all from scratch.

WHEN: January 3, 1 pm onwards

WHERE: Shobha’s Art

Studio, Bandra West

TO BOOK: Bookmyshow

Kahaani har stage ki

Learn playwriting at this workshop hosted by playwright and poet Ramu Ramanathan, through discussions, practical exercises, and real life insights!

WHEN: January 9, 9 am onwards

WHERE: The Cube, NMACC

TO BOOK: Bookmyshow



This styling workshop will teach you to shop for your body type

Best dressed in 2025

Attend this DIY styling workshop that will give you a module that helps you identify your body type, and understand which styles, cuts, and silhouettes work best for you. After spending a little over two hours at this workshop, you will be able to go back to your wardrobe and pick what works best for you.

WHEN: January 11, 11.30 am onwards

WHERE: Magari Cafe, Andheri West

TO BOOK: Bookmyshow

Picture abhi baaki hai!

A two-day filmmaking workshop may not make you a pro, but it gives you a good idea about the art form. Hosted by Aditya Seth, it will help you understand film as a medium, teach you ideation for scripts, and train you on story development, pitching, production planning and rehearsals.

WHEN: January 4-5,

10.30 am onwards

WHERE: Artiste360, Fort

TO BOOK: 9321684446

Just Salsa it

Check off at least one ballroom dance form by attending this one-hour salsa workshop. Anyone between the ages of 16 and 70 can sign up for different forms of salsa for beginners. Grab your partner, or find one in the class and get twirling!

WHEN: January 4, 6 pm onwards

WHERE: Dorangos, Bandra West

TO BOOK: Via Insider

Build a chair

This five-day miniature woodworking workshop will teach you to create a beautiful chair! All tools will be provided. All you have to do is show up!

WHEN: January 1, 10 am onwards

WHERE: Caple Industrial Solutions, Nalasopara

TO BOOK: 8826124234