Craving for some seriously salty, fried munchies? Comedian Rohan Joshi’s new cloud kitchen fare has something for you

Nishant Jhaveri, Rohan Joshi and Pranav Mehra at the Munchielal and Sons cloud kitchen at Khar

Listen to this article Chicken wings to onion rings: Check out comedian Rohan Joshi’s new cloud kitchen x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Rohan Joshi`s cloud kitchen Munchielal and Sons is located in Khar It dishes out munchies like chicken wings, onion rings, garlic bread and other fried stuff The menu includes Joshi’s favourite late night eats

What’s with comedians entering the food business, we ask Rohan Joshi who started Munchielal and Sons over a month ago with partners Nishant Jhaveri and Pranav Mehra of Nino Foods (of Nino Burgers and Francesco’s Pizzeria fame). When we met them at the cloud kitchen at Khar that dishes out munchies such as chicken wings, onion rings, garlic bread and some other fried stuff, the boys were in their total element. “I love to eat and this seemed like a chance to try something fun with people who know what they are doing,” says Joshi.

The menu includes Joshi’s favourite late night eats; we tried the masala chicken wings (Rs 320), peri peri chicken wings (Rs 320), crispy chicken tenders (Rs 350), buffalo sauce wings (Rs 520), chicken schezwan balls (Rs 250), onion rings (Rs 199), spicy crispy cottage cheese cakes (Rs 350), pizza puffs (Rs 200), OG hashbrown (Rs 180), cheese garlic bread (Rs 280) fries and truffle fries (Rs 350). They came with mouth-watering dips that were better than the usual ketchup sachets. “There are burgers coming up,” Joshi tells us, “along with some more non-fried munchies! We are building the perfect late-night snack stack which is why the current menu is heavy on finger foods and sides.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And what’s with the funky brand name? “We wanted a name that was a little playful, so we figured this was a fun take on a very classic format.” They are currently operating in Bandra and Kemp’s Corner with an Andheri West location on its way soon. “Cloud kitchens are the fastest way to test new concepts,” Rohan tells us, “until we are ready to launch a large format. But the QSR model is definitely on the horizon in six to 12 months.”

To Order: Zomato and Swiggy