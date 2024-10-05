Raising the bar

In conversation with the elusive and visionary restaurateur AD Singh, who talks of Monkey Bar’s revamp, and about always artfully fusing tradition with innovation

AD Singh, Founder and Managing Director of the Olive Group of Restaurants, shares the journey from leading India’s gastropub revolution in Bengaluru in 2012 to bringing the vibrant energy to Bandra in May 2015 and reimagining the space in 2024. Pic/Anurag Ahire

After pioneering India’s gastropub revolution in 2012 in Bengaluru and bringing that vibe to Mumbai in May 2015, Monkey Bar’s newly revamped space in Bandra West—with its vibrant, tropical look, warm lighting, playful monkey-themed décor, and innovative menu—looks like it has evolved alongside its patrons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bar menu, crafted by lead mixologist Harish Chhimwal, offers a creative selection of cocktails—like Down & Dirty and Manga Mule—inspired by Indian flavours like amla, murabba, and rasam. The bar also operates on a zero-waste philosophy featuring fruit leathers, in-house shrubs and savoury salts. The food menu by Chef Sumit Choudhary, continues to marry regional Indian cuisine with global influences, featuring dishes like spicy pork, prawns wrapped in bacon, and jackfruit tacos. They even have a new coffee programme with diverse brews, from classic espresso to nitro cold brews, with customisable options using estate-grown beans.

AD Singh, entrepreneur, founder, and managing director of the Olive Group of Restaurants that owns Monkey Bar, sat down for a chat with Sunday mid-day, a newspaper he is extremely fond of. “Just five days ago, I spoke about Sunday mid-day in our internal meeting because you guys have stood for something, especially in my industry. You always have had powerful writing and a sharp eye on the business,” he tells us.

Wild mushroom and baby mozzarella flatbread, barnyard burger, methi-spiced prawns, paddus with a twist, and cocktails at Monkey Bar

When he first launched the first Monkey Bar, the gastropub concept was unfamiliar to most, so it was a challenge to get it right. “We started in Bengaluru, a city with an already established pub scene. So, we kept our design focus on creating a space that felt familiar to locals. Our vision was clear from the start—offering great cocktails, all-day dining, good food, and creating a welcoming atmosphere for women,” he recalls.

In hindsight, Singh admits the design of that initial space was dated—it felt like a pub, not gastropub, but they made it work. So when they returned to the drawing board for a revamp, Singh’s team carefully considered the brand’s positioning, “who our audience was, the overall vibe, and how to stay relevant”, he says.

One of the decisions that sprung from this was to shift focus to an older demographic aged 28 to 38, to cater to the patrons who have stuck by the brand and grown with it.

“Initially, we had focused on a younger crowd, but as time passed, we recognised the need to evolve and cater to a more mature audience… It’s heartwarming to see so many people who have shared significant moments with us—whether it was a proposal, meeting their partner, or celebrating an important birthday. These guests have been with us for years; as they’ve grown, so has the space,” says the restaurateur.

They’ve walked a fine line between modernising the space, and preserving the same relaxed atmosphere Monkey Bar is known for. “We aimed to bring comfort and nostalgia while also elevating the experience. Today, our patrons are more aware of international trends and seek a bit of glamour when they go out. While staying true to our roots, we decided to modernise and add a more polished touch. It reflects who they are today, but we’ve maintained the essence of Monkey Bar—fun, comfort, and a relaxed vibe, all while being more glamorous and refined. Through our design and communication, we strive to stay authentic and avoid turning into a chic cocktail bar. That’s not who we are… People have always loved that we’ve never taken ourselves too seriously—we’ve always been about fun, approachability, and comfort. We’ve worked hard to preserve that identity,” Singh emphasises.

Designed by his wife, Sabina Singh, the vibrant interiors are a feast for the senses—neon lights, bold wall art, and tropical prints create a fresh and familiar space. Sabina, the creative genius behind many of the company’s projects, has a knack for transforming spaces. “When I married Sabs, I had not seen her incredible creative side,” Singh says, adding, “A close friend, Sangita Kathiwada, noticed it and asked her to do a line for her multi-designer store Melange and from there she started leading design for the group.”

Also Read: Raj Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Pandit Ravi Shankar: Mumbai's Gaylord reopens but carries a legacy with old-world charm and food

With its newly revamped space featuring tropical vibes, lush greenery, warm lighting, playful monkey-themed décor, and an innovative menu, Monkey Bar has transformed as it continues to evolve alongside its patrons

Over the years, Sabina has collaborated with several architects, bringing her flair to every project. Singh admits, “Of course, in-house design helps keep things more affordable and focused, but let’s be real, working with your spouse isn’t always a cakewalk. She’s got strong opinions. It’s more of a creative marriage, blending both our visions.”

The idea for this revamp began forming over three years ago, but it took time to bring everything together. The location in Bengaluru was completed in December 2022, followed by eight or nine months of refining the concept. They spent an extensive eight months on food trials, tastings, and discussions—far longer than they had ever done for any of their menus. Finally, the launch happened a year ago. The revamped Bandra outlet opened doors last month.

Throughout this process, Singh and his team realised how crucial it is to have a clear brand identity. Questions like “what does the brand stand for?” and “why should people choose us over others?” became central to their strategy. With India’s market becoming increasingly crowded with options, differentiation is vital, and having a clear, well-communicated brand message is essential to standing out.

A great deal of time was invested, drawing on collective experience from the company and its partners, to make decisions that sometimes brought nervousness, especially leading up to the Bengaluru launch, and the effort paid off. The venue has been a solid success, standing firm despite new competition. Seeing the results of their hard work and focus on creating a new identity while seamlessly integrating original brand elements has been immensely satisfying, says Singh.

As the man behind many of the bars and restaurants that have shaped India’s food landscape, Singh knows all too well what happens when a brand gets lost in the crowd. He shares the ongoing challenge of refining the brand identity of one of his other ventures, acknowledging that it has been a learning experience. Despite people enjoying the food, he admits that particular brand has lost some unique appeal in a crowded market. With so many new options emerging, it struggled to maintain the distinctiveness that once set it apart.

After over 30 years in the industry, Singh knows what it takes to stay relevant. “I’ve seen the landscape change immeasurably—not just as a consumer, but from the inside,” Singh reflects. “The India I grew up in was vastly different. We dealt with poverty, and our wealth and exposure were limited. In a sense, consumption was frowned upon because so many had so little. In college, my pocket money was just 10 rupees a week—or maybe a month! It was a completely different world. My first trip abroad was when I went to study— everything was new to me.”

Today’s younger generations, however, have grown up with far more opportunities, he feels. “Their parents are better off than ours were,” Singh notes, “and they’ve had much more international exposure, both wealth-wise and experience-wise.” The Internet, of course, has also been a game-changer. “Today’s consumer is exposed to a global market we were unaware of. A different world shapes their wants, desires, and curiosity.” These shifts have fuelled a rapidly evolving market with more variety and new concepts. “Restaurateurs now have the chance to be more adventurous with cuisines and offer more international experiences,” Singh adds. “It’s exciting to see where it’s all headed.”

Singh believes that adaptability is key for a restaurateur. Anyone who thinks they’ve figured it all out is setting themselves up for failure because the market constantly evolves. “I’ve embraced the philosophy of working with younger people, but unlike many businesses that focus solely on youth, I don’t believe in ignoring the older generation. There’s immense value in catering to a wide range of age groups. To truly understand what younger generations want—especially as their preferences shift every few years—it’s essential to have people with similar experiences and perspectives on my team. It’s all about balance and staying connected to the pulse of change.”

In Bengaluru, Singh attributes part of their success to partnering with dynamic, younger locals under 40 who deeply understand the city and its market. Tushar Fernandes and Nikhil Chittiappa are their local partners for the new Monkey Bar and their new cocktail Bar, Siren. Similarly at Olive Bistro and Bar in Hyderabad, he had his nephew Shaaz Mehmood, as their local partner, pre-opening onwards when Mehmood was only 27. In Mumbai, he got 28-year-old Sanket Guha on board to help them lead the new Monkey Bar. Guha is well-liked and unafraid to challenge Singh’s ideas, providing valuable insights into what resonates with the clientele.

Singh has followed a similar approach in Delhi by bringing on Tanya Bhardwaj to lead the Grammar Room from its beginning six years ago. She was 24 then. Singh acknowledges that their understanding of the market differs significantly from his generation, emphasising the importance of new voices in shaping his business.

Curiosity, says Singh, has been an essential part of his journey. Recently in Chennai, he was found attending discussions on tech and innovation beyond participating in the panel he was invited to. “It was exciting,” he remarked, highlighting the importance of technology increasingly shaping the restaurant industry. “From tools that create wine lists to platforms that expand delivery opportunities—even for me and the industry, we’re all learning and trying to incorporate how technology can help us,” Singh said.

While he acknowledged that technology can accelerate processes, he also pointed out, “Sometimes it just slows you down because it’s just too fast a pace.” Singh sees the digital world as a parallel universe, especially for younger generations, who experience it as vividly as the tangible world he cherishes. “The Internet world is increasingly an authentic second world, a parallel universe for people,” he explained. This generational shift brings challenges and opportunities, and for Singh, it’s essential to develop a robust digital strategy to navigate this evolving landscape. And he is quite hands-on with the latest AI tools including ChatGPT which he feels can be used sparingly to save time but not to an extent that you are dependant on it.

Over the years, he has turned to his teen daughter, Zoe for tech support, acknowledging, that younger individuals naturally engage with technology. “They play with it and, therefore, understand it,” he added. Singh believes in using technology purposefully, focusing on what is needed while staying adaptable in a world filled with constant demands. “We use it for what we need and move on because we’ve got so much on our plates,” he concluded, highlighting the need to balance innovation with practicality.