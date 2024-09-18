Twelve years since its inception in 2012 in Bengaluru and launching in Mumbai in May 2015, the gastropub aims to offer an eclectic mix of regional Indian food, inventive global dishes, and signature cocktails, all infused with local flair

Monkey Bar. Pic/Nascimento Pinto

Monkey Bar re-opens in Mumbai with a brand-new space that has a fresh design and signature gastropub experience. Twelve years since its inception in 2012 in Bengaluru and launching in Mumbai in May 2015, the gastropub which is a part of the Olive Group of restaurants by AD Singh, aims to offer an eclectic mix of regional Indian food, inventive global dishes, and signature cocktails, all infused with local flair.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mumbai outlet introduces a distinct design ethos, setting itself apart from its other locations. This urban tropical dreamscape breathes new life into the space with lush planters, warm lighting, and a spacious, inviting bar. The colour palette shifts to soft greens, pigeon blues, and sunset oranges, maximising natural light and creating an uplifting, tropical ambiance, perfect for all-day dining or an evening of fun with friends. The playful monkey screens at the bar add a quirky touch and serve as the perfect Instagram backdrop.

Food at the new Monkey Bar

At the heart of the new space is a diverse menu that weaves a narrative through each dish and drink. Iconic Monkey Bar favorites are featured alongside new Indian flavours from across the country and international classics layered with surprises, ensuring there's something for every palate. The menu begins with an exquisite variety of salads, offering options such as Puy Lentil Salad and Barley & Pomegranate Salad.

The small plates section boasts of the fiery Fire Pork, a crispy fried pork dish adorned with crushed chillies and a hint of lemon; Deep Fried Anchovy, which delivers a satisfying crunch, and Bacon-wrapped Prawns. It also has Sahuji Mutton Roll, a Nagpur specialty spicy mutton chunks stuffed in a bohri mohalla-inspired naan sheet; served with mango pickle, onions and green chilli chutney. The small plates also offer a South Indian blend like – Paddus with a Twist, featuring onion, coriander, and chilli Paniyarams, accompanied by a tangy tomato and mint, and coconut chutney, Curry Leaf Wings - double-cooked wings first fried then tossed in a curry leaf sauce, toasted coconut flakes, curry leaf and chilli crumble, Coconut Buff, slow-cooked buff in Malabar spices and lots more.

Featuring a rich tapestry of flavours, menu also highlights some really out-of-the-box dishes like the aromatic Dabeli bursting with spicy potato filling, Methi-spiced Prawns delicately seasoned with fenugreek, and Jackfruit Tacos offering a unique vegetarian delight.

The selection of flatbreads showcases a variety of flavours like Wild Mushrooms & Baby Mozzarella, and Harissa Chicken & Salami. The mains feature some unique dishes from the regional specialties like Puliogare Rice and Bhindi Raita and MalaBar Egg Roast, alongside hearty mains such as Country Mutton Curry and Malvani Seafood Curry. Other menu highlights include the Prawns Kheema Pao, prepared with house East Indian bottle masala and served with buttered pav, and the Juicy Lucy Burger, featuring rosemary and garlic-infused lamb patties. The OG MoBar Burger remains a beloved staple of the gastropub, and to cap off the meal, indulge in The Monkey Bar Monkey dessert, a creative twist on the classic Snickers bar.

Chef Sumit Choudhary, cluster chef, Monkey Bar, says "Since opening its doors in 2012, Monkey Bar has always placed great emphasis on both food and drinks. We’ve elevated regional cuisine from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujrat, Delhi and Kerala, bringing together a symphony of flavors that celebrate India's culinary diversity while adding our own playful twist.”

Cocktails and mocktails on the menu

Monkey Bar's new bar menu, crafted by lead mixologist Harish Chhimwal, is a masterful blend of innovative cocktails and classic favorites. Inspired by the evolving global bar scene and MoBar's timeless offerings, every element has been reimagined to pay homage to India's rich food and beverage heritage. The beverage menu is inspired from popular Indian beverages, indigenous flavours and a strong zero waste philosophy. It features peru, chilli chaat, murabba, fruit leathers, inhouse shrubs and savoury salts.

Try the new cocktails in the menu that will surely make you go tipsy like Down & Dirty, Indian gooseberry in a pickle, gin, chardonnay, lime, amla brine and sugar together creates this dirty number. Who says Murabba only goes with food? Try the Manga Mule which is inspired by desi marmalade mixed with green mango murabba, vodka, lime and ginger ale. Rasam ki Kasam, curry-infused tequila with rasam water, agave spirit, crystal lime, asafoetida saline and habanero shrub is one of the unique cocktails they serve. That’s not all because the menu also has special Pyramid signatures that will surely sweep you off your feet. Choose from the Chocolate Old Fashioned, a classic concoction of cocoa nibs-infused bourbon, in-house chocolate bitters, angostura, orange and muscovado sugar; Voodoo Child - a mix of peru, salt, chilli, pink guava, tequila and agave; Petha Pisco Sour, ash-gourd-infused pisco, crystal lime, syrup and topped with vegan foam.

For non-drinkers the gastropub has Zero proof cocktails like Shrub & Tonic, strawberry & mint shrub with tonic water, Barley & Tonic, house-roasted barley and vanilla tea with tonic water and Sorbet Tonic, passion fruit skin shrub, passion sorbet and tonic water.

Harish Chhimwal, lead mixologist, Olive Group says, "At Monkey Bar, we take pride in crafting cocktails that celebrate the local flavors of India while embracing global techniques. Our menu is a reflection of our unabashedly Indian yet cosmopolitan approach, featuring locally sourced ingredients like amla, mango, asafoetida, and citrus from the Himalayas. We also believe in promoting a zero-waste and sustainable beverage program, ensuring that every sip is not only delicious but also environmentally conscious.”

Coffee bar at Monkey Bar

Monkey Bar now offers a new coffee programme with a diverse selection of high-quality brews to cater to every palate and preference. It has three categories - The Usual Suspects, You Do Your Brews, and The Unusual Suspects. The Usual Suspects comprise classics such as Espresso, Americano, Cafe Cubana, Monkey’s Honey Vanilla

Latte, and more.

In You Do Your Brews, patrons have the opportunity to customise and refine their coffees from various estates like Ratnagiri Estate, Baarbara Estate, Kaimara Estate, using methods such as hand-pressed Espresso, AeroPress, French press, or pour-over which is done by Baristas at the customer’s table. The Unusual Suspects category presents a unique and exciting range, including Nitro (cold brew infused with nitrogen), Banana Cream Cold Brew (housemade cold brew with fresh banana cream), Date Shake Cold Brew, made entirely from dates with no added sugar and more. That’s not all, customers can choose their milk for the coffee as per their dietary preferences like- almond milk, soy milk or oat milk.

Interior décor at Monkey Bar

The new interiors, while retaining the soul of the original, bring a playful, edgy twist with funky wall art, cozy corners, and a splash of neon that keeps the mood lively and fun. "We wanted a space that felt fresh yet familiar. Colour well-used can elevate one's mood and experience, so we infused brightness and quirk into the space," says Sabina Singh, design director of the Olive Group of Restaurants. The lighting, especially in the courtyard, also plays a key role, with statement lights that are both functional and visually striking.

To keep the essence of Monkey Bar alive, the design stays true to its identity with familiar features like the bold bar area, while introducing new elements such as a gorgeous tropical print floor tile and bespoke Casa Pop wallpaper. “We've embraced Bombay's maximalist vibe with mixed prints, vibrant colors, and standout features like a DJ booth enhanced by a glow box and quirky seating, including a table for four inside an auto," Sabina adds. The blend of industrial-chic finishes, cheeky murals, and these distinct elements create a space that feels like the perfect hangout for unwinding or celebrating with friends.