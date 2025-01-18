Hordes will turn on their television screens early on Republic Day to watch Delhi’s grand parade. You can witness the Mumbai one, on a smaller scale, through these vantage points

Mumbai’s Republic Day parade may not match the pomp and grandeur of the one in Delhi. But for decades, the parade in the city has been held at Shivaji Park. In 2014, it was shifted to Marine Drive to make the celebration spectacular, but returned to the park the following year due to security concerns.

Every year on Republic Day, the Shivaji Park neighbourhood wakes up to the sounds of the drums, and witnesses marching contingents, daredevil bike stunts, and more. So, instead of snoozing away the holiday, rise early and head to the park at 6 am.

Temple seat



The Kali Temple next to Udyan Ganesh Temple in Shivaji Park

For those with religion in their heart, a seat by the temple is apt. After your morning darshan, sit along the Shivaji Park katta. The parade will pass you as it makes its way along Swatantyra Veer Savarkar Road (southbound). Sit outside the Kali Temple and watch the parade march past a statue of Savarkar at the Rashtriya Smarak across the road.

Gate no. 5

Missed out on the parade or want a closer view? Station yourself near Gate no. 5. At the end of the ceremony, this is where each contingent leaves the park. You will get a closer view, and you can admire the synchronised strides each unit takes.

By the sea

The parade terminates at Narali Baug, so why not catch the last glimpse here? Right by the sea, you can stroll along the footpath, and witness the parade at ease once they reach the Ashoka Pillar. The sight can induce goosebumps as you are right by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s samadhi, and it’s a great way to commemorate his contribution to our Republic.



Officers taking part during rehearsal of Republic Day Parade at Shivaji Park, in 2019. Pic/Getty Images

Right where the action is!

There’s no better spot than catching the parade in action right at the park. There’s ample room to stand all around the maidan, to get a clear view of the flag-hoisting ceremony followed by the marching contingents.

With a side of coffee

If you are not one to stand and watch the parade, grab a seat at a cafe. As the parade leaves the park and heads to C Ramchandra Chowk, you can witness their mighty movements from the outdoor section of Barista, which is near the chowk and opens at 8 am.



Defence forces officials during the dress rehearsal for Republic Day Parade at Shivaji Park last year. Pic/Satej Shinde

Big leagues!

If you would rather spend the day in South Mumbai, head to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and park yourself across from the BMC building. Here, you can witness the BMC’s flag-hoisting ceremony which is followed by a short marchpast down Mahapalika Marg.

When: 7 am onwards

2014

The year the Mumbai R-Day parade was shifted to Marine Drive. It returned to Shivaji Park the following year due to security concerns