Brush up your knowledge of consumer rights with these resources

March 15 is World Consumer Day. Here are some resources to help you watch out for yourself during everyday purchases

With knowledge, they say, comes power, and consumer rights activists have for long been ruing the lack of information that the general public has about their rights as consumers. Even basic knowledge, such as the actual Maximum Retail Price of widely available products, is not known to many. Should you wish to brush up your knowledge with World Consumer Day round the corner, we bring you some handy resources you can refer to.

Headed by senior lawyer Shirish Deshpande, a veteran of consumer rights awareness and litigation, the Mumbai Grahak Panchayat (MGP) focuses on educating and helping those who wish to air their grievances in consumer courts. The MGP website has links to a magazine that brings together articles by experts on little known consumer rights and developments related to them. There is also a list in PDF format of MRPs of goods.

Jago Grahak Jago

Established by the Central government, this website has information about the National Consumer Helpline, a link for online complaints regarding consumer affairs and a section to register grievances against misleading advertisements in the media. There is also a photo gallery containing infographics about the Consumer Protection Act, hidden costs in everyday sales and how to register their grievances.

Consumer Rights and Protection in India

This book by Mohammed Kamalun Nabi, Associate Professor at the Department of Commerce and Business Studies at Jamia Milia Islamia, deals with various statutory measures for redressal of consumer grievances. It touches upon issues such as adulterated food, spurious medicines and substandard domestic appliances that are sold over the counter.