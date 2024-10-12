Piyush Mishra embarks on a musical journey—blending art, theatre, and life through his band, Ballimaaraan. Known for his candid, storytelling style, Mishra is ready to deliver an unfiltered experience across 15 cities and three countries

Piyush Mishra performing his creatively crafted melodies

Listen to this article 'Our songs are like modern theatre pieces': Piyush Mishra on Ballimaaraan’s distinctive music x 00:00

At 62, Piyush Mishra is no stranger to reinvention. As an acclaimed actor, lyricist, and the driving force behind the band Ballimaaraan, Mishra is now embarking on a new chapter in his artistic journey. This November, he will kick off the UdanKhatola tour, spanning 15 cities across India and three countries, culminating in the release of his first-ever album. For an artist with a career spread across five decades, this marks an exciting new beginning.

Produced by Tamboo Entertainment and Thinking Hats, the UdanKhatola tour isn’t just another series of concerts. With jam sessions, intimate conversations, and stories shared from the tour bus, it’s designed to be an immersive experience. But for Mishra, it’s not about marking milestones—it’s about continuing to evolve creatively. “Kaam karte jao life mein aur kya,” he says with a shrug. “I’m not chasing anything anymore, just committed to doing good work and letting life flow.”

Ballimaaraan in Action

Mishra’s relaxed approach to life and art is what fuels his music. His musical journey traces back to his early theatre days. Though he started writing at an early age, it was his involvement with stage that deepened his connection to music. “My first love will always be acting—it’s at the heart of everything I do,” Mishra says.

Mishra’s music career took off in a significant way after the release of Gangs of Wasseypur. Ballimaaraan’s music is rooted in socially conscious messaging, blending classic rock influences with heartfelt lyrics. “Our songs resonate with our audience because they are played with heart,” Mishra explains. “Every track carries a socio-political message, often with satire. My inspirations, Bob Dylan, The Beatles and Pink Floyd have shaped my music. Their lyrics like ‘We don’t need no education, we don’t need no thought control’—speak to something larger, and that’s the kind of work I want to create.”

Ballimaaraan is not a typical band, and Mishra is not a typical rockstar. “Our songs are like modern theatre pieces,” he explains. “Each member of the band brings something unique to the sound.” He credits the collaborative spirit of his bandmates for shaping Ballimaaraan’s distinctive music. “For instance, our hit song “Arambh Hai Prachand” became what it is because of Rahul’s vocal input,” Mishra says.

Rahul Gandhi, Founder and CEO of Tamboo Entertainment and curator of the UdanKhatola Tour

Rahul Gandhi, the founder of Tamboo Entertainment and curator of the UdanKhatola tour, shares a similar vision for the tour. “We want to capture the entire creative process an artist goes through beyond the jam room and share that with fans,” Gandhi explains. The tour aims to offer an intimate experience for fans, with a focus on spontaneous moments. “There’s no rigid plan for this; we just want to deliver a true Piyush Mishra experience,” he says.

Mishra echoes this sentiment, noting that the best moments often happen in casual settings. “None of my songs were created in a serious setting,” he says. “They all came from moments full of banter and lightheartedness.” This playful camaraderie, Mishra believes, is what defines Ballimaaraan’s creative process and their onstage presence. “Honestly, we’re never serious while travelling—it’s all about having fun, pulling each other’s legs, and laughing together,” Mishra says.

The upcoming tour promises to capture this spirit, offering fans a glimpse into the band’s creative process. Gandhi emphasises the importance of creating a sense of community among the band and fans. “We’re fostering a deeper connection through spontaneous, unfiltered moments,” he says.

As for what fans can expect from the new album, Mishra remains tight-lipped. “They can expect a unique musical ensemble in every song,” he hints. The band will collaborate with other artists to infuse fresh perspectives into their music. “We’re experimenting with new sounds and ideas,” Mishra teases, leaving fans eager for more.

Even with the UdanKhatola tour and album on the horizon, Mishra remains as driven and curious as ever. “I believe in staying inspired and consistently creating,” he says. His journey with Ballimaaraan continues, and if one thing’s certain, it’s that Mishra’s creative fire is far from burning out.