Saree, did you say pocket?

The finished look. Pics/Kirti Surve Parade

If you’ve always coveted the grace of a saree but can’t drape it to save your life, this one’s for you. As someone who’s never worn a saree outside of our college farewell and friends’ weddings, we were intrigued by an Instagram ad for Aseem Shakti, an Andheri-based brand that makes pre-draped sarees that can simply be worn like skirts. We’d heard of this concept earlier, but what really hooked us this time was the promise of a hidden pocket!

The saree comes with a string closure, as well as a hook. Tie the string first and then attach the hook

Swept up in festive fervour, we decided to order a saree and wear it to work for Navratri. The website has several options across colours, prints and fabrics—from mul cotton, to organza to chanderi silk to kota doria—while sizes go up to 8XL. We picked mul cotton for its lightweight comfort, and a rani pink number caught our eye. We fed in our waist, bust and height measurements—the last helps the tailor decide how high to place the pocket. The saree comes with an inbuilt petticoat. Getting a blouse made is optional; we skipped it.

The saree arrived in about 10 days and we immediately tried it on. Not only did we wear it in 30 seconds flat, but were pleased to see that it draped quite naturally on the body. What delighted us, though, was the generous pocket—we could put our phone, keys, wallet, and even fit an A6 notebook in it. Hidden near the right thigh with the pallu draped over it, not a single person in the office could tell we had a pocket, but all were universally thrilled upon its reveal.

We did a thorough test drive with the saree, wearing it on the train, in office all through the day and then late into the night as we went pandal-hopping across the city. It held up well, and we wore it without the fear of tripping on the pleats and ripping or yanking them out. This is a good option for not just those who can’t drape themselves, but anyone who loves wearing sarees but doesn’t find them practical for the Mumbai commute or work life.



The pocket is discreetly hidden on the right thigh, with the pallu draped over it. It can hold your phone, cash, keys and even an A6 notebook

Already have mom’s sarees but too lazy to drape them? Aseem Shakti can also convert your existing sarees into ready-to-wear versions. We’re considering trying this option next.

Where: aseemshakti.com

COST: Ready-to-wear: Rs 3,100 onwards

Conversion of your own saree: Rs 1,500

Optional blouse: Rs 950 onwards