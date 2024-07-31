Breaking News
Taapsee Pannu attends the 2024 Paris Olympics in a saree, roots for India

Updated on: 31 July,2024 09:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Taapsee Pannu wore a lime green saree, paired with a white top, a scarf, and sneakers as she walked around the premises where the Olympic games were held

Taapsee Pannu attends the 2024 Paris Olympics in a saree, roots for India

Taapsee Pannu Pic/Instagram

Actor Taapsee Pannu ditched the promotions for her upcoming movies and jetted off to attend the 2024 Paris Olympics. She took to Instagram and offered her fans and followers a sneak peek from her first day. It was earlier reported that Taapsee would join her husband Mathias Boe, who is the coach of the Indian badminton team. 


Taapsee wore a lime green saree, paired with a white top, a scarf, and sneakers. She walked around the premises where the games were held and also shared a video of herself holding the tricolour and rooting for the Indian team. “Day 1 of endless walking, Walking Paris’ prettiest street (coz that’s what Mindy says!) to walking from group stage to knockout stage. Time to call it a day!” the actor wrote on Instagram. 



Taapsee’s sister Shagun Pannu also accompanied her on the trip. 


 
 
 
 
 
Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Taapsee shared, “I don’t think I can go there in the capacity of an athlete. I first met Mathias when he had already come back from the Olympics after winning his medal (in 2012). And the next Olympics he took part in as an athlete, I didn’t want to attend because I get really stressed watching him play.”

She added, “Now that he is a coach for our country’s team, and Satvik and Chirag are probably one of the best contenders to bring an Olympic medal, I feel more motivated and excited to attend this one and cheer for them. Also, it falls around my birthday (August 1), so I guess these are enough and more reasons for me to be at the Olympics.”

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Taapsee can't tamp down on her excitement as she is all set to enthrall fans with upcoming projects 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' and 'Khel Khel Mein'.

'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' is a sequel to 'Haseen Dilruba' and also stars Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, and Jimmy Shergill. It will release on August 9, on Netflix. 

'Khel Khel Mein' features Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan. The comedy-drama will be out in theatres on August 15, 2024. 

taapsee pannu 2024 Paris Olympics bollywood bollywood news Entertainment News

