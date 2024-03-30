Sunday Mid-day's guide to good living

We recently read Prajwal Hegde’s book The Way We Were

Goa-based saree brand Mogasu’s light cotton sarees have caught our eye; they’re perfect for the summer. With their nature-inspired woodblock prints and colourful patterns, they’re light and airy and resplendent. We love the floral and avian themes, like this Kingfisher-themed pattern that has green and pink elements, or the vibrant indigo Conchas one, which is inspired by the sea’s fierce blues.

mogasu.com

Juicy newsroom drama

We recently read Prajwal Hegde’s book The Way We Were. At first, we felt a sense of déjà vu—making pages and correcting proofs hit a bit too close to home! But then, we got lost in the tale of journalist Myra Rai and political reporter Andrew Brown’s tentative newsroom romance. Brown, as she addresses him, catapults into Myra’s life with the suddenness of a breaking-news story released on edition day. Equal parts melancholy, equal parts chaos, the Bengaluru-based story is a good read for the days you need a break from your own life’s drama. In the book, Myra and Andrew make us wonder—will they, won’t they? The pacing of the story has us worried until the end. At the background of the story, the mystery of Andrew’s parentage and Myra’s grief are the clues pointing to where the story tends. It’s a book about overcoming the past, dealing with it, and starting afresh as adults.

Paint the town red

Whether it is sailing trips, curated walks or trying a new cuisine, many of us are always on the lookout for newer things to do in the city—especially activities that we can turn into dates, or enjoy with a group of friends. If you want to combine art and a sense of adventure, check out Hue by SLA, an experimental art studio nestled in Santacruz west. Here, you can create funky abstract art using the spinning wheel—dripping paint on a canvas—or even letting it splash from a balloon that you can burst with a dart. Every attendee can create a unique masterpiece of their own, using the studio’s controlled chaos approach. Fans of techno music should look out for their hour-long workshop where you can immerse yourself in neon fluid art, as techno beats bring the studio alive.

Salad butler with a twist

Committed to eating healthy and incorporating salads into your diet? A good addition to your kitchen could be a Salad Generator—a neat piece of tech that picks out greens, reminds you of forgotten garnishes and acts like your sous chef on busy, chaotic days. The one we’ve tested out is a website that even considers dietary restrictions.

Once you input the number of proteins, veggies, grains and greens you want, it’ll offer permutations and combinations till you’re satisfied. Our favourite recipe so far pairs chicken, lettuce, avocado and tomato with a delightful sprinkling of bacon and parmesan. The generator allows users to add fruits into the mix too; like orange with ham, feta and walnut, coupled with greens.

www.salad-generator.com/