Breaking News
Mumbai Coastal Road to be partly shut for traffic from Aug 31 to Sept 2
Elderly man brutally beaten inside train on suspicion of carrying beef
Thane man arrested for kidnapping, sexually abusing 2-year-old neighbour
Vasai advocates to launch agitation on Sept 2 to demand new court building
Four Mumbai Police officials suspended for 'planting' drugs on man in Kalina
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Sculpting our green Ganpati

Sculpting our green Ganpati

Updated on: 01 September,2024 09:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priya Rupani | mailbaug@mid-day.com

Top

Test Drive Show your love for Bappa—and for the planet—by shaping your own idol from eco-friendly terracotta clay at this workshop

Sculpting our green Ganpati

The instructor Amruta Talawadekar shows mid-day reporter Priya Rupani how to roll clay balls into the desired shape for the idol’s base. Pics/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
Sculpting our green Ganpati
x
00:00

Every year, as the monsoon trickles to a stop, the scent of delicious modaks and the sound of dhol tasha takes over Mumbai. Wearing the prettiest lehengas or kurtas to go pandal-hopping, and scouring all the sculptors’ stalls to find the perfect little Bappa to bring home—these are integral rituals of every Mumbaikar’s life, and this reporter is no different.


However, the thought of how the ocean is impacted by visarjan of so many idols each year prompted us to look for an eco-friendly Ganpati we could take home. When we stumbled across the workshop by Amruta Talawadekar at Khar’s Doolally Taproom, it’s as if Bappa had heard our wish. Will the idol look good? Will we embarrass ourselves? These were the thoughts running in our anxious mind as we had never worked with clay before. But the lively ambience of the microbrewery and eager faces of other attendees quickly calmed our nerves.



A Ganpati idol being moulded from terracotta, which dissolves in water, making it an eco-friendly material
A Ganpati idol being moulded from terracotta, which dissolves in water, making it an eco-friendly material


Talawadekar, an architect and experienced artisan, instructed us to remove a packet filled with brown, gooey clay from the boxes given to us. “This is terracotta clay,” she explained, “Though it’s usually used for pottery, we are using it to make Ganpati idols since it is a natural material and dissolves in water easily.” 

We pulled out equipment from the paper box—an apron, a golden stand and decorations to adorn the idol. We began by creating the base, turning medium-sized pieces of clay into round balls, before rolling those out to create the sides of the square base. Although it sounds easy, the method was hard to follow at first, since the clay was either too sticky if joined quickly, or too dry if left alone for long. After getting the timing just right, we used the same method to create the idol, including the legs, belly, thighs, ears, and the rest of the body, except the palms. 

“There are two ways you can make the fingers. Either use a toothpick to carve into the clay or make each finger individually,” instructed Talawadekar. Since we chose to do the latter, the method took longer than usual. Nonetheless, the end product made us feel quite accomplished as it looked quite similar to the model created by the teacher. As someone not known for being artsy, the workshop nevertheless allowed us to explore our artistic potential and create a beloved idol. 

Moreover, the awkward smiles at the beginning of the workshop had turned into comfortable conversations as people bonded over food and the despair over not getting the idol’s shape right. As we stared at our clay-stained hands, we realised that this workshop gave us our dream of shaping a gorgeous yet eco-friendly idol of Ganpati—a clay-morous experience we will never forget!

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style Sunday Mid-Day Sunday Mid-Day update Sunday Mid-Day news update Sunday Mid-Day latest update Sunday Mid-Day latest news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK