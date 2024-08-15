Go eco-friendly with Bappa

Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi sustainably with our curated list of environmentally-friendly Ganesha idol-making workshops across the city and its suburbs

Vikesh Jandial’s workshop

Make your own Ganesha idol

Materials

>> Natural and chemical free clay

>> Basic sculpting tools like a small knife, toothpick, or a wooden stick to shape and carve out details like ornaments and clothing

>> Natural or organic paints (optional)

>> A flat thick cardboard or wooden base

Method

Start by kneading the clay until it’s soft and free of any lumps. Add a little water if it feels too dry. The consistency should be easy to mould and shape. Roll a piece of clay into a thick disc and flatten it to create a sturdy base for your idol. This base will support the weight of the Ganesha, and keep it stable.



An idol takes shape

Take a larger piece of clay and shape it into a cylindrical form for Ganesha’s torso. Smooth out the surface and place it on the base. Roll a ball of clay for the head and attach it to the top of the torso. For the trunk, take a smaller piece of clay and roll it into a thin, elongated shape. Attach the trunk to the face, curving it slightly to one side. Flatten two small balls of clay into oval shapes for the ears. Attach them to either side of the head, pressing gently to secure them in place.

Roll out two long, thin pieces of clay for the arms. Attach them to the sides of the torso. For the hands, form small oval shapes and attach them to the ends of the arms. You can position one hand in a blessing pose and the other holding an object like a modak (a traditional sweet). Roll out two thicker pieces of clay for the legs. Attach them to the lower part of the torso, with the feet resting on the base.

Use your sculpting tools to carve out details like the eyes, mouth, and tilak. Add gentle detailing to the ears, trunk, and clothing. Use extra clay to create a small crown, ornaments, or a garland. Allow the idol to air dry. This could take anywhere from 24 to 48 hours, ensuring it dries in a cool, shaded area to prevent cracking. When the idol has dried fully, paint it using natural or organic paints. Earth tones, such as shades of brown, green, or white, can enhance the look of your idol. Let the paint dry completely before moving the idol.

For the immersion (Visarjan), immerse the idol in a bucket of water at home. The clay will dissolve, and you can use this water for your plants, ensuring a completely eco-friendly process.

Vikesh Jandial, artist

Sign up for these sessions

>> Sign up for an immersive session to sculpt your own traditional terracotta Ganpati idol. This workshop guides you to craft a beautiful, earthen-made idol while embracing sustainability.

ON August 25; 11 am onwards

AT Doolally Taproom, Road 3, Khar West.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

ENTRY Rs 1,299 onwards (materials included)

>> Bring Lord Ganesha home by sculpting your own eco-friendly idol. This workshop will teach you the art of sculpting, by using your hands and basic tools.

AGE GROUP 6 years and above (children below 5 years must be accompanied by a guardian)

ON August 24 to 25; 4 to 7pm

AT Studio White and Gray, The Great Eastern Mill, Byculla East.

LOG ON TO @studio_whiteandgray

CALL 9004555034

ENTRY Rs 5,600 (materials included)

>> Make this Ganesh Chaturthi both joyful and sustainable by learning to create an eco-friendly Ganesha idol at this hands-on workshop. The idol will be made from shadu mitti and terracotta and decorated with non-toxic paint and reusable cloth, paper mukut, and mala.

ON August 17 onwards; 6 pm to 8 pm

AT Shefali’s Art Classes, Shanta Sadan, 10th Road, JVPD scheme, Juhu, Vile Parle West.

LOG ON TO @shefalisartclasses

CALL 9820504648

ENTRY Rs 900 (materials included)

>> At this all-clay workshop, you’ll learn to sculpt the idol and its ornaments. While painting isn’t included, you can paint it yourself using natural kumkum and haldi for a traditional, sustainable and eco-friendly finish.

AGE GROUP 4 years and above ON August 25; 11 am to 2 pm

AT Art Palette, Rose Apartment, Shop 3, 108, Seawoods West, Sector 44, Navi Mumbai.

LOG ON TO @artpalette.co.in

CALL 702166230

ENTRY Rs 1,000 onwards (materials included)

>> Led by sculptor Mukund Jahagirdar, participants at this workshop will be guided on the art of sculpting a Ganesha idol from shadu mitti, focusing on traditional techniques and the intricacies of the craft.

ON August 18; 3.30 pm onwards AT Sanjivani Housing Society Shahaji Raje Marg, Shivaji Chowk, Koldongari, Andheri East.

LOG ON TO @artistmbj

CALL 9820910323

ENTRY Rs 2,500 onwards (materials included)

>> At this workshop, certified sculptors and ceramic artists will teach you how to craft eco-friendly Ganesha idols using shadu mitti. Customise your idol’s size and upgrade it at no extra cost.

ON August 24, 10 am to 12 pm

AT Grahin Art Institute Ghatkopar Center, Bhanushali Lane, Pant Nagar, Ghatkopar East.

LOG ON TO @grahinartinstitute

CALL 8369519253

ENTRY Rs 350 (materials included)