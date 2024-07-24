Eco friendly essentials for your next monsoon trip

Monsoon season is perfect for travel – cooler temps and endless adventures. Here is how to stay green with our top eco-friendly travel gear tips

For any traveller, having the right gear can significantly enhance the convenience, enjoyment and safety of their trip. Travelling often demands adaptability and being equipped with the right gadgets can make all the difference in one’s journey. With the travel season setting in, we have scoured certain must-have gadgets for those to elevate your wanderlust.

Among the essentials, a portable charger or power bank is crucial for keeping devices charged on the go, and a universal travel adapter ensures you can plug in anywhere in the world.

Noise-cancelling headphones are indispensable for flights and noisy environments, providing a peaceful travel experience, while a smartwatch with offline maps and built-in GPS is perfect for navigation and fitness tracking.

When it comes to personal grooming essentials for travellers, a compact electric shaver is imperative. Its portable nature allows for quick touch-ups before meetings or outings, ensuring a clean and polished look on the move. Pairing this with portable hair trimmers or clippers enables travellers to maintain their style with ease, eliminating the need for frequent salon visits while away from home.

When buying waterproof-rated Bluetooth for travel, consider portability for easy packing, a built-in microphone for hands-free calls, extended battery life for more playtime on the go, waterproof rating for beach or sea vacations, and durability to withstand outdoor conditions.

Whether you are taking a luxury vacation to a tropical place or going hitchhiking, you need to ensure that your travel gear keeps your belongings safe and dry. There are a variety of sustainable travel gear options that conscious consumers can consider using for their travels.

Naina Parekh, Mumbai-based travel enthusiast and the founder of EUME based out of Mumbai shares with us eco-friendly monsoon travel gear options that combine sustainability with practicality:

1. Recycled backpacks: A reliable backpack is a must-have for any traveller, and choosing one made from recycled materials is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint. Investing in a high-quality, water-resistant material will ensure that it will stand the test of time and accompany you for many trips over the years. Many come with additional features like built-in rain covers for extra protection from the rain. By opting for a recycled backpack, you're helping to reduce waste and support the use of sustainable materials.

2. Green shoe pouches: Protecting your shoes from rain and mud during the monsoon season is essential. Eco-friendly shoe pouches made from recycled or biodegradable materials are perfect for this purpose. Not only do these keep your shoes dry, but they also prevent any water or grime from transferring to your clothes in your suitcase. These pouches also help organise your luggage, making it easier to pack and access your footwear. Choosing sustainable shoe pouches reduces plastic waste and promotes the use of environmentally friendly materials.

3. Aluminium cabin luggage: A sturdy and sustainable option for travellers, aluminium also qualifies as an easily recyclable material. This type of luggage is known for being easy to clean and resistant to rust. Cabin luggage made with high-end-anodised aluminium is known to be extremely durable and unbreakable as well, so do not doubt this metal’s ability to protect your belongings from rain and other harsh conditions. Opting for aluminium luggage not only ensures the safety of your possessions but also supports the use of sustainable materials in the travel industry.

Travelling during the monsoon season is enchanting, yet it comes with its challenges, particularly keeping your belongings safe from the rain. For the eco-conscious traveller, opting for sustainable travel gear is a great way to ensure a comfortable journey while minimising environmental impact.

