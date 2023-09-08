Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: From chocolate modak to shrikhand tart, here are innovative recipes to try this festive season

As tastes and preferences of guests continue to evolve, this Ganeshotsav, Indian chefs are sharing their favourite recipes that infuse innovation into timeless classics. Join the culinary adventure and give these dishes a try to embark on your own experimentation journey. Simply follow these recipes to get started

While modaks, being a favourite of Lord Ganesha, are really popular, halwa, shrikhand and kheer are not far behind and loved by all. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Every year, Ganeshotsav is celebrated with full festive fervour and with food being an important part of every festival in India, this one is no different. While modaks, being a favourite of Lord Ganesha, are really popular, halwa, shrikhand and kheer are not far behind and loved by all. As most of us have grown up eating them, we may often want to try out new variations, and that is why mid-day.com reached out to Indian chefs from all over Mumbai and India to share their innovations with these traditional dishes. For others, who worry about gaining weight, there are a lot of alternative options that chefs believe shouldn’t stop you from celebrating and worshipping Lord Ganesha.