This aviation enthusiast is transforming aircraft parts into functional art

From vintage propellers to fighter jet drop tanks, this av-geek transforms retired aircraft into rare, functional pieces of art for collectors and enthusiasts

MIG-27 Combustion Chamber 18-bulb chandelier

We first met Akshay Sharma five years ago, and his passion for aviation has shone through every conversation since. An aviator and self-taught skilled artisan, Sharma crafts bespoke airplane propellers to every connoisseur’s delight. He dreams of incorporating aeroplane parts into everyday life, believing that “like naval furniture made from ship relics, aviation furniture too will find takers. Aircraft are extraordinary machines, and there’s no reason we can’t bring a piece of the sky into our homes.”

He has just spent four years creating 15 pieces for the Airborne collection and is steadfast in determination to transform aircraft parts into functional art. “Aircraft represent the pinnacle of human technological achievement,” Sharma explains. “Every decade produces new aviation masterpieces. While cars last 10 to 15 years, aircraft operate for decades, enduring extreme conditions. Planes from the 1940s and 1950s still fly, showcasing their durability and engineering excellence. Fighter planes withstand rough landings, prolonged exposure to the elements, and intense weathering. Interestingly, only four countries—Russia, the United States, France, and the United Kingdom—can produce jet engines. Even advanced nations like Japan and China have yet to master this intricate process.”

His big push, understandably, is towards archival efforts to preserve aviation history.

Sharma has unearthed relics from dismantled aircraft, often decades old, and acquired parts through official scrapping processes. Planes such as the MiG-21 and Ilyushin are no longer in production, making these parts rare and valuable.

Akshay Sharma

Working with aircraft parts is both labour intensive and complex. Each piece undergoes months of restoration. It starts with a vision that takes root in his mind. Sharma imagines what each part could become—a table, a light fixture, a couch, or a sculpture. Years of experience has given him the expertise to know what works. “If it’s a flap, I might turn it into a desk or a table. A window could become a shelf or even a clock,” he explains. “Every component is unique, offering limitless possibilities.”

Once the idea is in place, Sharma sketches the design—an essential step in his creative process. His designers then transform these into detailed technical drawings, ensuring the final product is visually stunning and structurally sound. The real challenge arises when working with the materials.

“Traditional power tools, polishes, and paints don’t work on these items,” Sharma explains. “Aviation parts are built to withstand high altitudes and harsh weather. The materials are so high-quality that conventional tools just don’t cut it. Another challenge lies in the materials themselves. Everything in aviation is perfectly engineered; even a simple nut or bolt operates under different principles than in other industries. A loose nut on an aircraft can cause engine fires or structural damage. The precision required in aviation is immense, and working with these parts demands a unique approach.”

Sukhoi Su-30 Flap Work Desk

The fun part comes after overcoming these technical hurdles—decorative touches that enhance the final product’s beauty and functionality.

Restoring aircraft parts is not just a job for Sharma; it’s a labour of love. Often arriving in poor condition, each piece tells a story of where it has been and what it has endured. While the temptation to make them look brand new is strong, Sharma believes in preserving authenticity—scratches, dents, and all—is essential to their priceless history.

One of Sharma’s most challenging projects involved the drop tank of a MiG-21. Resembling a missile, the long, thin tank stretches 18 feet. “We had several ideas, but I was captivated by turning it into a couch,” he recalls. His team cut a section from the centre and fitted it with a handmade Napa leather couch in striking red. “Moving something that large and awkward was a real challenge, but the final result is fantastic,” he adds.

Sharma’s Airborne Collection attracts aviation enthusiasts and collectors who appreciate the rarity and significance of these pieces. “Owning one of these items means you have a unique, historically rich conversation starter,” Sharma explains. Each piece is a functional work of art that brings a touch of the sky into homes. This collection also commits to sustainability. Sharma extends their lifespan by repurposing aircraft parts, prolonging materials that would otherwise languish in graveyards for decades.

Despite challenges, Sharma is optimistic about the collection’s future. “There’s something about aviation that captivates everyone,” he says, “Each piece tells its own story, and I’m excited to see where this journey takes us.” The collection’s tagline ‘Your Piece of Sky’ beautifully encapsulates this sentiment—each creation is part of aviation history, soaring for decades before finding a new home.

While Sharma takes on commissioned work, most of his designs remain proprietary. One of his signature creations transforms galley carts into luxury trolley bars wrapped in leather, veneer, or carbon fibre. He takes pride in bringing a piece of aviation history into people’s homes. “It’s about preserving the legacy of aviation,” he explains. “These parts have flown for decades, and now they get a second life, continuing their journey in a new way.” In doing so, he is paving the way for aviation heritage to be immortalised in homes.