Artist Satish Gupta's exhibition in Mumbai embodies the Zen philosophy

With his latest exhibition in the city after a span of seven years, Satish Gupta taps into the philosophy of Zen in his life, art and expression

The Cosmic Wave

Stories abound in any conversation with artist and sculptor Satish Gupta. The Delhi-based creator opened his latest exhibition, One Note of Zen, presented by Gallery Art And Soul, at Worli yesterday. With over 20 canvas works, and two major sculptures, it marks one of the larger exhibitions by the artist in the city in recent years.

“A lot of my work revolves around shunya — emptiness. Understand that emptiness and fullness are two sides of the same coin,” Gupta remarks mystically. This mysticism is a theme of his longstanding interest in the philosophy of Zen that dates back to his 20s, when he travelled to Paris on a scholarship. “I remember walking down the banks of the Seine when I came across the famous Shakespeare and Company bookstore. As a student, I could only buy a second-hand book on Zen philosophy. It answered so many questions in my turbulent young mind,” he reveals.



Blue Moon II, mixed media on canvas

Many of the works on exhibit are born from what the artist terms hara (Japanese word for gut). He reveals, “In the practice of Zen, a key facet is the Enso [a circle drawn by a single stroke of the brush]. It is the result of hours of meditation leading to that once stroke that captures the force and feeling of your spirit.”

So, how does one work on art using impulse? “The Chinese call it a ‘controlled accident’,” he explains, “You have a vision and work towards it, but allow for a space in which you let things happen.” An example, he remarks, is the 23-ft-tall sculpture, The Buddhas Within, placed in the garden of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya in Fort. “It was initially envisioned as a vertical Buddha. However, during the work, I realised that the sculpture was asking to be placed on its side,” he says.



The installation titled Icarus. Pics courtesy/gallery art and soul

Among the highlights of the current exhibition is a massive sculpture of a breaking wave titled The Cosmic Wave. At 16 ft x 8 ft in dimensions, it is the closest fulfillment of an instinctive vision drawn on the back of a rough paper during a flight back from London, Gupta says. “The sketch is actually included in the catalogue,” he adds. The massive size of the sculpture is a key reason for the exhibition being hosted in a studio space, Gallery Art and Soul owner Tarana Khubchandani tells this writer. The gallerist also points out that the exhibition stands out for its departure from Gupta’s previous creations with its focus on a calligraphic style.

The calligraphy was on display as the artist took centerstage alongside theatre maker Yuki Ellias in a performance titled The Monk and The Moon on opening day. “I had seen a performance by Yuki [Ellias] in Mumbai, and was intrigued by how she utilised movement on stage. It was akin to Tai Chi, which is calligraphy without the pen,” he says. Over visits to his studio, Ellias and Gupta conceptualised the performance.



Satish Gupta

But there is a deeper story that inspired the title of the performance. The artist shares, “My studio was the victim of a large-scale art theft last year. After the initial shock wore off, it reminded me of the story of the Zen master Ryokan. When a thief steals his only belongings of a rice bowl and a tea cup, the monk writes, ‘How wonderful that the thief left behind the moon in the window.’,” Gupta laughs.

TILL September 30, 10.30 am to 6.30 pm (Snowball studios); September 30 onwards (Gallery Art & Soul)

AT Snowball Studios, Mohatta Bhavan Compound, Dr E Moses Road, Worli; Gallery Art & Soul, 1, Madhuli, Annie Besant Road, Shiv Sagar Estate, Worli.